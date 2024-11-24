Olzhas Bektenov: Business needs to feel confident and able to expand and invest in tomorrow

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov took part in the forum of small and medium-sized businesses, where the issues of current development of entrepreneurship were raised, measures taken to improve state support for domestic producers were noted, as well as ideas for further improvement of the business climate in the country were voiced, primeminister.kz reports.





More than 450 SME representatives from all regions of Kazakhstan took part in the forum. Attention was paid to the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, increasing the share of in-country value, simplification of administrative procedures through digitalisation of services, implementation of investment projects, expansion of export potential of TNA, etc.





Olzhas Bektenov noted that within the framework of implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State in the Address "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, public optimism", the Government carries out comprehensive work to increase business activity and create favourable conditions for doing business.





Thus, in accordance with the introduced principle of regulation ‘from scratch’, since last year more than 10 thousand requirements preventing businesses from developing have been cancelled. Financial assistance measures are being implemented to support priority sectors of small and medium-sized enterprises. Within the framework of subsidies and partial guaranteeing on loans from second-tier banks, the coverage has increased 5 times since 2019 to over 150 thousand projects. At the same time, the amount of subsidies paid to them increased 8 times.





Overall, as a result of the comprehensive measures taken, the share of SMEs in the country's economy has increased to 37 per cent. More than 4 million people are currently employed in business. Over the past six months, SMEs produced 34 trillion tenge worth of products, an increase of about 20% compared to the same period last year.





The President has clearly stated that opening the way for domestic businesses and investors is one of the priority tasks of the Government and all state bodies. Our goal is to create an economy in which business will feel confident and will have the opportunity to realise their ideas, expand and invest in the future. For this purpose, it is important that every entrepreneur can count on open and prompt interaction with government agencies. In the context of global challenges and rapid technological progress, it is necessary not only to develop mechanisms to support entrepreneurs, but also to actively diversify the economy. And here the role of business is paramount," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





The effectiveness of support measures on the part of the state was noted on the example of agro-industrial complex. This year concessional lending for spring field and harvesting works has been increased 2.5 times and totalled 580 billion tenge, which allowed to obtain high yields for all types of crops. Prime Minister noted the prospects of achieving similar indicators in the SME sector. In this case, state support should be accompanied by counter obligations of business in the form of providing the domestic market with high-quality and inexpensive products, deep processing, creation of permanent jobs and gradual enlargement with a view to export.





A serious potential for the development of an SME belt around large businesses has been identified. Large enterprises should actively enter into long-term contracts with local companies. This will become an obligatory condition for receiving state support. Relevant instructions have been given to all development institutions.





This year, the Government has taken a number of decisions in terms of priority support for domestic producers. Today, the list of goods purchased by the state procurement in priority order from Kazakhstani commodity producers has been expanded 3 times to 4.5 thousand types. The amount of concluded contracts increased by 31% and amounted to 167 billion tenge. Changes have also been introduced in procurement procedures by large customers (Samruk-Kazyna Fund, subsoil users): this year more than 100 long-term contracts for the amount of 470 billion tenge and more than 260 off-take contracts for 134 billion tenge have been concluded with domestic commodity producers, which is 14 times more than in the same period last year.





Within the framework of the Year of Working Professions announced by the President, special attention is paid to the development of human capital, integration of science and production. Olzhas Bektenov urged businesses to focus on improving human resources, providing an effective base for student internships and employment of graduates through job quotas.





During the forum, the chairman of the Presidium of the Atameken NCE Raimbek Batalov reported on the development of the ecosystem of small and medium-sized businesses in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Social entrepreneur Zhanagul Zhaparova told about participation in the project "One Village - One Product", aimed at the development of the village through the production of the whole chain from raw materials to finished product. The heads of Kazelectromash LLP Vitaly Raspopin and Kubley LLP Zaure Berekesheva shared their experience in mastering high conversion and development of meat processing through the cluster approach.





On the margins of the forum Prime Minister got acquainted with the line of domestic products. Of particular importance for the economy are the projects implemented by Kazakh entrepreneurs throughout the production chain. On the example of the textile industry the Head of the Government was presented a number of enterprises, which are engaged in growing cotton, production of yarns and fabrics, as well as production of finished products, which are in demand both in the country and abroad. In this context Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of the new approach to support projects according to the principle of creating clusters based on the direction of the region. Together with the business community were discussed issues, the solution of which will give an additional impetus to the development of SMEs. The Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to relevant ministries and organisations.