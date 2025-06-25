Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Plans for Electric Vehicle Production in Kazakhstan with Proton Holdings CEO Chunrong Li

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Chunrong Li, CEO of the Malaysian company Proton Holdings Berhad. The parties discussed cooperation in the automotive industry, including the prospects for launching a new production facility in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.





The discussions focused on Proton Holdings' plans to produce electric vehicles in Kazakhstan. The company is a leading player in the Malaysian automotive market. Proton vehicles, including both internal combustion engine models and electric cars, are exported to more than 26 countries. Additionally, the company has its own center for research, development, design, and engineering of transmissions and vehicles.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the President of Kazakhstan has set a strategic goal to develop the machine-building sector by integrating advanced technologies, localizing production, and creating new jobs. Attracting investment and establishing new manufacturing facilities are crucial for diversifying and ensuring the sustainable growth of Kazakhstan’s economy. In the first quarter of this year, the sector attracted 55 billion tenge in investment. In 2024, the volume of investment doubled, reaching 282 billion tenge.





The Government expressed its full readiness to provide comprehensive support for the implementation of the project. Cooperation and knowledge exchange in research and development were also highlighted as promising areas for strengthening the country’s scientific and technological capacity.





Proton Holdings CEO Chunrong Li expressed interest in entering the Kazakh market, citing the attractiveness of the investment environment created in the country.





Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their intention to develop mutually beneficial cooperation for the implementation of the project. The Ministry of Industry and Construction was tasked with preparing the corresponding Roadmap.