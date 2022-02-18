Система Orphus

Pirmatov reported to Tokayev about plans of RK National Bank to stabilize price growth

16.02.2022, 15:44 4526
Pirmatov reported to Tokayev about plans of RK National Bank to stabilize price growth
Images | Akorda.kz
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The head of state was informed about the implementation of the disinflationary monetary policy and the plans of the National Bank to stabilize price growth, taking into account the main risks in the external and domestic sectors.
 
The President also heard a report on the situation in the foreign exchange and money markets, the state of the country's gold and foreign exchange reserves, as well as a preliminary assessment of the balance of payments for 2021.
 
Galymzhan Pirmatov presented his vision and plans to further improve the effectiveness of monetary policy, aimed at fulfilling his main mandate - ensuring financial and price stability.
 
After getting acquainted with the plans of the National Bank for 2022, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

EAEU countries will form a common electricity market

17.02.2022, 12:32 1701
The Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at a plenary session ratified the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014 in terms of the formation of a common electricity market of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
As noted earlier, the common electricity market of the Eurasian Economic Union is planned to be formed by integrating the national electricity markets of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
 
The Protocol clarifies the basics of the formation, functioning and development of the common electric power market of the Union, establishes the areas that will be regulated by the rules for the functioning of the common electric power market of the EAEU.
 
According to the amendments, taking into account the specifics of the national markets, the parties reached an agreement to maintain the existing national electricity markets, including capacity markets, when forming the common market of the Union.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Economic priorities of Kazakhstan discussed at EIB headquarters

15.02.2022, 18:31 8611
Economic priorities of Kazakhstan discussed at EIB headquarters
Images | MFA
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan held talks in Luxembourg with the top management of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
During the meeting with high representatives of the EU Climate Bank, the parties discussed in detail the prospects for the EIB’s participation in financing development projects in Kazakhstan.
 
At the present moment, the EIB is particularly interested in the efforts of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to combat the socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, promote interregional cooperation in Central Asia, address food security issues, develop women’s entrepreneurship, as well as improving the investment climate in the country.
 
Particular attention of the EIB experts was focused on the priority areas of green development of Kazakhstan, e.g. the introduction of energy-saving technologies, the development of urban infrastructure, the improvement of the housing sector, the introduction of green financing mechanisms, the solution of climate change problems in the Aral Sea zone and education.
 
On his part, Ambassador Baimukhan informed the EIB experts and senior officials about the main priorities of the new socio-economic policy of the Government of Kazakhstan in accordance with the New Kazakhstan agenda, and also exchanged views on new promising forms of interaction with EU institutions on the eve of the visit of the EIB delegation to Kazakhstan next March.
 
Background: In 2021, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) allocated a record amount of financing in the amount of 95 billion euros. In January 2021, the EIB launched a new branch, EIB Global, aimed at expanding the bank’s operations outside the European Union. Today, the EIB is acting as a catalyst to raise funds from the public and private sectors needed to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Smailov instructed to audit all projects and participants of SEZ

15.02.2022, 13:39 8531
Smailov instructed to audit all projects and participants of SEZ
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov criticized the activities of special economic zones (SEZ) at a government meeting, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

The PM recalled the words of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, that "despite the impressive volumes of state funding and state support measures provided, the contribution of special economic zones to the country's economy is at a low level."

Management companies are working worse than ever. Potential investors are constantly faced with various kinds of obstacles - this is the entry into the SEZ, and the lack of the necessary infrastructure, and bureaucracy on the part of management companies. There is no proper control and coordination by authorized state and local executive bodies. In fact, today the SEZs do not fulfill their main function – attraction of investments," Smailov added.


In this regard, according to him, it is necessary to radically revise the mechanisms of the functioning of the SEZ, to audit all projects and participants.

Time to correct the situation is critically short. Therefore, I instruct the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, together with interested state bodies and organizations, to create an appropriate working group and, by March 1, to develop specific proposals on all these issues, including the necessary legislative amendments," the head of government concluded.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev instructed to accelerate return of assets to Kazakhstan, "regardless of persons and positions"

14.02.2022, 16:44 12881
Tokayev instructed to accelerate return of assets to Kazakhstan, "regardless of persons and positions"
Images | Akorda.kz
The head of state received the chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The President was informed on the activities of the Agency for execution of his instructions.
 
In order to prevent the illegal withdrawal of capital, the department, together with financial regulators, has established enhanced monitoring of suspicious cross-border transfers.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that this year the number of suspended suspicious transactions increased by 3 times, their total amount was about 150 billion tenge. These facts are under investigation. According to the Agency, there are no abnormal surges in the withdrawal of money abroad. On the contrary, the volume of funds transferred abroad this year decreased by 30%.
 
According to Zhanat Elimanov, control over the illegal export of cash currency has been strengthened together with the interested authorities. Violations were identified totaling about 5 million US dollars.
 
In addition, checks are ongoing at the Kazakh-Chinese border. For three weeks of work on the facts of illegal import of goods, 8 criminal and 24 administrative cases were initiated. As a result, despite the reduction in the volume of imports of goods, in January this year, the amount of customs payments and taxes received by the budget increased by 20% (from 26.6 to 31.7 billion tenge).
 
The Head of State was also informed about the work to resolve sensitive social problems. In particular, the Tariff project prevented unreasonable costs for 1.3 million citizens, which could lead to an increase in utility services by 17 billion tenge. 13 cases were initiated (for water supply - 8, gas supply - 3, heat supply - 2).
 
Within the framework of the year of children announced by the President, together with the Commissioner for Children's Rights, the Kamkor project is being implemented, aimed at protecting socially vulnerable groups of the population. As a result, the rights of 800 orphans were restored in 45 cases.
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State instructed the Chairman of the Agency to continue to take measures to counter the shadow economy. The President considers it necessary to pay special attention to the search for illegally obtained assets, including those abroad, as well as to intensify work on their return to Kazakhstan. All this work must be carried out regardless of persons and positions.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President amends law on international treaties

14.02.2022, 16:33 12996
President amends law on international treaties
Images | Akorda.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On international treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
 
Earlier the Senate endorsed the draft "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On international treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan" approved by the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

7 facilities for energy generation to be built in southern Kazakhstan

14.02.2022, 15:47 13166
7 facilities for energy generation to be built in southern Kazakhstan
Seven facilities for energy generation with a total capacity of over 3,050MW will be built in the southern parts of Kazakhstan until 2026, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Speaking at a briefing, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov, there are plans to construct seven facilities for energy generation with a total capacity of over 3,050MW in the southern parts by 2026. Some of them are said to be implemented via auctions, thus maximally reducing the load on tariff for end consumers.
 
Also, according to him, to ensure the sustainable operation of energy system and fully provide the country's economy with electricity the Energy Ministry has signed 13 investment agreements with the active energy producing organizations within which the measures are to be carried out to reconstruct and expand generation equipment.
 

As a result of the agreements, it is planned to commission additional electric power amounting to 1,600MW, with coal and gas accounting for 950MW and 650MW of power, respectively. The work on their further signing so as to maintain the operating condition if energy equipment is ongoing," said the minister.

 
He went on to say that as part of the hydropower development plan it is planned to commission nearly 1,500MW of electric power before 2030.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Energy volume consumed by miners in Kazakhstan

14.02.2022, 14:53 12746
Energy volume consumed by miners in Kazakhstan
Images | pixabay.com
Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov at a briefing at the CCS announced the amount of energy consumed by Kazakhstani miners, Kazpradva.kz correspondent reports.
 
Akchulakov explained that the main reason for the growth in demand was the activity of digital mining entities. He also noted that cryptocurrency mining is an extremely energy-intensive process.
 

At the same time, individual models of equipment that are used in this process consume about 2.5-3 kW / h, which exceeds the energy consumption of a three-room apartment by 8 times. This is a fairly large indicator. In order to prevent serious consequences associated with limiting supply of electricity to the population, the System Operator is taking all necessary measures on a daily basis. The Ministry of Energy has amended some regulatory legal acts in the field of the electric power industry," the speaker said.

 
The Minister recalled that the Head of State instructed to take measures to identify and conduct verification activities in relation to illegally operating subjects of digital mining.
 

Currently, an appropriate action plan, active measures are being developed, and they are aimed at combating the so-called "shadow "subjects of digital mining," the Minister of Energy concluded.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Russian companies are among top 5 leading investors in Kazakh economy - Tokayev

10.02.2022, 21:45 27086
Russian companies are among top 5 leading investors in Kazakh economy - Tokayev
Images | inform.kz
Russian companies are among the top five leading investors in the Kazakh economy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Given the huge potential of mutual cooperation mutual desire to strengthen political, economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties has been confirmed," said Tokayev during a joint statement for media reps following the talks.

 
According to the Kazakh Head of State, the sides agreed to maintain the positive trend in mutual trade.
 

It is true that despite the quarantine measures the highest result in trade was reached last year - $21bn. Russian companies are among the top five leading investors in the Kazakh economy. The total amount of investment succeeded $17bn," said the Kazakh President.

 
Notably, today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held high-level talks considering the prospects for the development of multifaceted strategic partnership between the countries in Moscow.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read