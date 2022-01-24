Система Orphus

President instructs to establish domestic entrepreneurs' council under Kazakh Government

21.01.2022, 14:04 5031
President instructs to establish domestic entrepreneurs' council under Kazakh Government
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to establish a council of domestic entrepreneurs under the Government of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At the meeting with representatives of Kazakhstan's business community on Friday, President Tokayev noted the council will allow to deliver the thoughts and ideas of Kazakhstani businessmen to the Government.
 
The Head of State also said he is ready to hold meetings with the business community just like the one of Friday.
 
Earlier President Tokayev vowed to continue on the path of political transformation and modernization of the society.
 
He also suggested the representatives of Kazakhstan's business community working together on the program of economic reforms to make a transition to market socially oriented and diversified economy.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Principle "earn here - spend there" no longer has the right to exist - Tokayev

21.01.2022, 16:28 4966
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting with representatives of the business community, spoke about the huge expenses of Kazakhstanis abroad, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
According to the President, the Government should analyze the fulfillment of investment obligations.
 

In modern conditions, when the struggle for foreign investment has intensified, we need to rely much more on domestic reserves. Of course, we are talking about the funds of domestic companies. If you link your future specifically with Kazakhstan, then you must reinvest your funds in our country. This is your social and political responsibility to Kazakhstan. The principle "earn here - spend there" no longer has the right to exist," Tokayev said.

 
He noted that the work will be carried out in two directions.
 

This is the return of capital to the country or the stimulation of the return of capital, as well as setting up a barrier to the outflow of funds to offshore. Such mechanisms are used in many countries of the world. We should also move in this direction. Here we need to understand how to involve our banks in this work. Funds should go into the real economy, and not into speculation in the market. What needs to be corrected in the regulatory market so that our bankers finally begin to fulfill their direct function and lend to real business projects? This is a difficult question, I understand, but it needs to be resolved. Now it is the main brake of economic reforms," Tokayev concluded.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President assigns to audit all fields

21.01.2022, 16:10 4971
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to build the secondary market for purchase and sale of distressed assets, Kazinform reports.
 
At today's meeting with the business community the Kazakh President assigned to conduct an audit of all the deposits. The President stressed the need to attract distressed assets to the country's economy.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Financial Regulation Agency and Government to create a digital platform, infrastructure, to build the secondary market for purchase and sale of distressed assets, to create incentives, including tax incentives, to have them purchased.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

144 projects launched in 2021 under Kazakh Industrialization Map

18.01.2022, 20:42 11006
144 projects worth KZT 1.3 tn were launched in 2021 under the Kazakhstan Industrialization Map. 12,900 permanent jobs were created, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry's press service said.
 
41 projects were realized in food industry, 26 in building industry, 18 in machine building,10 in chemical industry, 8 in light industry,3 in oil processing, 1 in pharmaceuticals, etc., Kazinform reports.
 
The most projects were developed in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl regions, the cities of Shymkent, Nur-Sultan and Almaty.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan adopted a plan to stabilize socio-economic situation

18.01.2022, 13:28 11086
Kazakhstan adopted a plan to stabilize socio-economic situation
At a government meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, the Plan of operational actions to stabilize the social and economic situation in the country was considered, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov and Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbaev made reports, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Tuesday.
 
The plan of operational actions to stabilize the socio-economic situation in the country was prepared at the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The document contains a number of operational and short-term measures aimed at the security and comprehensive support of citizens and businesses, as well as the prompt stabilization of the socio-economic situation in the country.
 

During the implementation of the plan, first of all, assistance will be provided to the families of the killed citizens and the injured. Employees of law enforcement agencies and civil protection bodies are also provided with proper support from the state. All points of the plan relating to the Ministry of Internal Affairs are very important and must be implemented efficiently and promptly," A. Smailov said.

 
The Head of Government stressed that citizens and legal entities affected by the riots were granted a deferment to repay bank loans and microcredits until the end of the state of emergency by region.
 
NCE "Atameken" formed the Register of business entities affected by looting. According to the results of the work of the Government and regional commissions for elimination of the consequences of the riots, the necessary financial resources will be allocated from the republican and local budgets to compensate for the damage incurred. To reduce the burden on business, until February 1, 2022, tax and customs audits of state revenue authorities, as well as the issuance of notices on cameral control, will be suspended.
 
Together with NCE "Atameken" it is planned to develop and adopt a Program to increase the income of the population.
 

The issue of increasing people's incomes should be the most important for us. Any plan, any program should be aimed, first of all, at increasing the incomes of Kazakhstanis. At all levels of management, work efficiency will be assessed precisely by this indicator," A. Smailov said.

 
In order to reduce the level of youth unemployment, the terms of passage and wages will be increased within the framework of the Youth Practice and First Job projects.
 
The created public social fund "Kazakhstan Khalkyna" will allow children in need to receive timely and expensive medical services, medicines.
 
The Prime Minister instructed the first heads of state bodies and akims of the regions to take personal control over the implementation of the measures of the Operational Action Plan to stabilize the socio-economic situation in the country.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Damage from mass riots in Almaty to cost KZT 112 bln

17.01.2022, 20:16 12481
Images | facebook_Olga Ogapova
Damage from mass riots in Almaty will cost KZT 112 bln. Non-food stores are the most damaged among the small and medium business entities, deputy Mayor Iliyas Usserov said.
 
Damage from mass riots in Almaty will cost KZT 112 bln. Non-food stores are the most damaged among the small and medium business entities, Kazinform reports.
 
As of January 14, at a rough guess the damage cost approached KZT 112.6 bln. Nonfood stores sustained damage up to KZT 20.9 bln, groceries up to KZT 5.7 bln, arms shops some KZT 6.4 bln, etc. The large companies suffered damage up to KZT 25 bln.
 
He added that 20 administrative buildings, 10 police department stations, the airport building damage will cost over KZT 22.6 bln.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Timur Kulibayev steps down as Chairman of Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber

17.01.2022, 10:39 12561
Timur Kulibayev steps down as Chairman of Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber
Images | atameken.kz
Timur Kulibayev has stepped down from the post of the Chairman of the Board of Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.
 
After 8-year-tenure Timur Kulibayev decided to leave that chamber. In his farewell address he noted that it was an honor and responsibility to helm the chamber. He expressed gratitude to the staff of the chamber and summed up results of his work there.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of Otbasy Bank forecast housing prices in 2022

22.12.2021, 17:08 64601
Head of Otbasy Bank forecast housing prices in 2022
Chairman of the Board of Otbasy Bank JSC Lyazzat Ibragimova at a briefing in the CCS announced a forecast of how housing prices may change in 2022, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The real estate prices are now growing worldwide. Halyk Research conducted research based on the results of the first half of 2021, where it showed that both in Western Europe and in North America, including Canada and the United States, there was an increase in real estate prices. Even in countries such as Sweden, prices rose by more than 10 percent. If we assess the role of pension savings in the growth of real estate prices, then I think that about 1/4 of the factors played their role, because the number of transactions in 2021 was much more than in 2020," said the speaker.

 
She also said that 179,192 transactions this morning were carried out without mortgage, it was just a full buyout of housing.
 
In addition, Lyazzat Ibragimova expressed the opinion that the rate of growth in housing prices will decrease. There will be no 10 percent growth because the main use of pension savings will already end on April 1, 2022. Even now, all incoming applications are accepted for replenishment of deposits and repayment of mortgages, but not for a full redemption.
 
She also stressed that in Kazakhstan in recent years there has been a huge increase in the birth rate - more than 400,000 children, and over 60,000 new marriages are being registered.
 

The supply on the market is now very large, we are building about 15-17 million square meters. I think that the growth rate will decrease, but the actual price decline itself most likely will not take place, taking into account inflationary processes. I would not give such a forecast," concluded the chairman of the board of Otbasy Bank JSC.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Average size of social benefits for disability and loss of breadwinner announced

14.12.2021, 15:06 183261
Average size of social benefits for disability and loss of breadwinner announced
From January to November 2021, 283.5 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for the payment of state social benefits for disability, in case of loss of a breadwinner - 74 billion tenge, the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
 
In November 2021, 25.6 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for the payment of state social benefits for disability, and 7.6 billion tenge for the loss of a breadwinner, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
As of December 1, 2021, the number of recipients of state social benefits for disability is 520.8 thousand people, in case of loss of a breadwinner - 161.9 thousand people.
 
The amount of state social benefits for disability and loss of a breadwinner depends on the group and cause of disability, the number of dependents of the deceased breadwinner, as well as the subsistence level established by the Law "On the Republican Budget" for the corresponding financial year.
 
As of December 1, 2021, the average size of state social benefits for disability amounted to 49 198 tenge, state social benefits in case of loss of a breadwinner - 46 050 tenge.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read