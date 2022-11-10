This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President speaks on construction of oil terminal in Atyrau region at meeting with local public
relevant news
Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Fortescue sign deal on green hydrogen projects development
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State commissions to accelerate reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line
Many rural settlements of Atyrau region are in urgent need of a centralized water supply system, due to wear and tear of the existing infrastructure. People have to stand in queues for clean water. Water purification facilities in Atyrau and Makat district need to be restored. Drinking water shortage in the region may reach 40% in the nearest five years. Therefore, the Government and the regional akimat must give serious attention to the modernization of the water supply system. The reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line should be accelerated," said Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev proposes to attract foreign investors to social projects implementation
The Government must keep this issue under control and actively interact with major foreign companies. I commission the Government to immediately begin to fulfil the tasks outlined," said Tokayev.
The foreign companies operating in Kazakhstan should actively join the solution of problems in education, healthcare and environment sectors. The Government and the regional akimat must attract foreign investors to this work. Special attention should be given to the implementation of social projects. This issue should be submitted for the consideration of the Foreign Investors Council," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Oil transportation via Aktau, Kuryk ports should be increased to 20mln tonnes per annum - Tokayev
We plan to implement a number of activities aimed at the attraction of investments in port infradtructure development and establishment of a container and transport-logistics hub," said the President.
We have a mutual understanding on this issue with our partners. We need to increase the capacities of Aktau and Kuryk ports and raise oil transportation volumes to 20mln tonnes per annum," the Head of State said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan faces imported inflation - President
Despite economic tremors taking place across the globe, our commodity exports increased almost by 40%. We intend to further strengthen our leading position in Central Asia in attraction of investment," the Head of State said.
At the same time we are concerned over constantly high level of food imports from abroad which leads to high inflation. Experts admit that this is imported inflation," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
AIFC Tech Hub holds panel session at Int'l PLUS-forum
As part of the PLUS-Forum we have summed up preliminary results of the annual analytics of corporate innovations market, which this year was devoted to the most active areas in the sphere of innovations - the telecom sector. In the CorpUp Telecom study, dozens of experts shared their insights about the state of the market. Participants of the study see the greatest prospects in the development of ecosystem trends in telecom, especially, cybersecurity, Big Data, IoT, cloud technologies, fintech and e-commerce. Thank you to our partners at PLUS-Forum for the opportunity to organise a dialogue and discuss the study", - commented Bekzhan Mutanov, Deputy CEO of the AIFC Tech Hub, the AIFC’s official website reads.
Both the research and the panel session at PLUS-Forum touched on relevant topics of today's telecom sector of Kazakhstan. In particular, the diversification of products and services of telecom operators, and opportunities for cooperation with companies and startup teams. The telecom sector is traditionally the driver of innovation in the market and with the investment in 5G, this trend will only increase", - added Konstantin Aushev, Partner, Head of IT & Digital Advisory at KPMG.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Iran sign memo to increase goods traffic up to 4 mln tons a year
Today Kazakhstan is ready to export wheat and barley, confectionary and baked goods, meat, vegetable oil and other goods. We are interested in boosting mutual sales of agricultural products with Iran up to USD 1 bln and entering the new markets of Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, East Africa," Zhumangarin said at the meeting with the Iran’s Agriculture Minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
09.11.2022, 12:05President Tokayev to attend Summit of Organization of Turkic States 09.11.2022, 10:54556One killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Almaty 09.11.2022, 17:51531Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks 09.11.2022, 11:49361Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan 09.11.2022, 11:16356Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN holds meeting with civil community in Geneva 04.11.2022, 17:2553011UNESCO project on glacial outburst floods in Central Asia sums up its first year 04.11.2022, 12:1150506New U.S. Ambassador presents credentials to First Deputy FM of Kazakhstan 04.11.2022, 12:3850481Türkiye’s Göknur Gida, Baiterek Holding discuss coop 04.11.2022, 13:1650466Foreign Minister Tleuberdi visits UAE 03.11.2022, 11:3643666Senators adopt law "On Constitutional Court" 19.10.2022, 14:2456526What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan? 19.10.2022, 13:2056416Kazakhstan to fly to Vietnam and Pakistan 02.11.2022, 20:3954946Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Almaty rgn 04.11.2022, 17:2553011UNESCO project on glacial outburst floods in Central Asia sums up its first year 21.10.2022, 13:59520316 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan