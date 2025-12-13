This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
QazaqGaz, Uztransgaz ink gas transit agreement through Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan ready to supply goods worth at least $200mn to Iran
Kazakhstan-Iran trade rises by 40%
We hold unwavering respect for the Iranian people. Despite all difficulties, we continue to strengthen our ties. Relations between our countries have deep roots. We share similar customs, traditions, and culture. We have interacted for centuries. Kazakhstan has always supported Iran. There are no problems or unresolved issues between us," he said.
Over the first ten months of this year, indicators rose by 40% compared to 2024, which is undoubtedly a positive result. We must maintain this pace and further increase the volume of mutual trade," the Head of State said.
Kazakhstan and Slovenia Strengthen Economic Dialogue
East Kazakhstan’s valve plant to manufacture equipment for CPC
Washington Shows Strong Interest in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan on Critical Minerals
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Coordination in the Mining and Metallurgical Sector
Kazakhstan to redirect oil from Kashagan to China following CPC attacks
At present, the ministry, together with shippers, is working to redistribute oil volumes. Measures have been taken to redirect a certain amount of Kashagan oil to the PRC. The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Energy," a statement reads.
Kazakhstan’s Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase by $16.3 Billion
