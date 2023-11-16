This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Renewable energy set to account for 85 pct in Vietnam in 2050
Kazakhstan economy growth for 10 months amounts to 4.9%
All regions by the end of this year should ensure the achievement of target indicators of socio-economic development. An important factor of economic growth is attraction of private investments. This is our priority task," Alikhan Smailov noted.
The head of state has set a task for each medium-sized enterprise to expand production 2-3 times. It is necessary for responsible government agencies, akimats together with the National Chamber "Atameken" to take specific measures to implement this order," Prime Minister said.
There are 1.5 months left till the end of the year. It is necessary to maintain the trajectory of economic growth, to ensure the achievement of all targets," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
Kazakhstan’s GDP growth expected at 5% in 2023 - National Economy Ministry
Kazakhstan to build certification labs for grain and meat exporting to China
Construction of Kia new plant in Kazakhstan: company finances such project outside of South Korea for 1st time
Construction in Kostanai of a full-cycle plant for the production of Kia cars can be called a truly breakthrough high-tech project for the engineering industry. This project will give a real multiplier effect, will increase the level of training of a new generation of engineering and technical personnel, as well as significantly accelerate the transition to the next stage of localization development," he said.
Today, we at Kia are honored and proud to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I strongly believe that the new plant in Kostanai will play an important role by providing a unique workspace where citizens, university graduates and engineers can gain a higher level of work experience for many years to come," Kia Corporation President and CEO Ho Sung Song said in a video message.
The development of mechanical engineering will have a multiplicative effect on the development of the region. In particular, the creation of one job in mechanical engineering will lead to five to six jobs in related industries. To increase the level of localization of production around the new plant, a belt of small and medium-sized businesses will be created as suppliers of parts and components," Kumar Aksakalov said.
Today the countries are actively developing practical economic cooperation, which corresponds to the goals of economic reforms announced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan. These reforms are aimed at the diversification of industry in the republic through the development of the manufacturing sector," he said.
Alikhan Smailov meeting with President of Uzbekistan: We work actively to bring mutual trade to $10 bln
Uzbekistan is one of the largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. Our countries account for about 70% of all trade in Central Asia. At the end of last year, trade turnover increased by 30% and for the first time reached the milestone of $5 billion. We are actively working to bring mutual trade to $10 billion," Prime Minister said.
All the issues we have are moving forward. I think there is not a single unresolved issue. In terms of trade, the projects we have agreed on with the President of Kazakhstan will help us reach new frontiers," the President of Uzbekistan said.
Annual food inflation rate in Kazakhstan decreased by the end of October
Alikhan Smailov invites Chinese companies to participate in economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China
Kazakhstan's participation in it takes place against the background of a new stage in the development of Kazakhstan-China cooperation. In the next 30-year cycle, the interaction of our countries within the framework of economic cooperation will play an important role. In this regard, we see tremendous opportunities," Alikhan Smailov said.
In this regard, we invite all interested Chinese companies to cooperate. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to provide the necessary support and create favorable conditions for joint work," he stressed.
We, together with our partners, are ready to develop and implement practical mechanisms to strengthen economic cooperation, capable of minimizing the impact of global threats in the future," Prime Minister said.
The Central Asian region's trade with China is also growing rapidly. At the end of last year, this figure amounted to $70 billion, 45% of which is accounted for by Kazakhstan. We believe that there are all the necessary conditions to maintain this dynamics and bring trade turnover to $100 billion by 2030," Prime Minister said.
We already have successful cases in this direction. We are working closely with Alibaba Group. In May this year, the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan was launched on the JD.com platform. To optimize logistics on a mutually beneficial basis, we are ready to promote the construction of bonded warehouses in Kazakhstan," he noted.
Kazakhstan is ready to implement specific projects in the agrarian sphere, to strengthen regional food security and to adopt food development programs," Prime Minister stressed.
Now about 85% of all land transit transportation from China to Europe falls exactly on Kazakhstan," Alikhan Smailov indicated.
To further increase container transportation along the route "China - Europe", we propose to more actively use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. It will reduce the time of transportation of goods by almost half," Prime Minister said.
We invite Chinese transport companies to participate in the above projects, and transport and logistics operators to actively use the cross-border transport infrastructure available in Kazakhstan," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Taking this opportunity, I invite everyone to visit Kazakhstan's pavilions, where we will present the advanced achievements of our country in various industries," the Head of Government concluded.
Kazakhstan presents its investment, trade and industrial opportunities at large exhibition in Shanghai
Today, 21 protocols on the export of Kazakh agricultural and food products have been signed between our country and the PRC, which allowed to significantly increase the supply of agro-industrial complex goods to China. At the same time, Kazakhstan can expand the volume of exports of environmentally friendly agricultural products to the Chinese market. The export potential for vegetable oils and meal alone is $300 million," Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said during the presentation of the national pavilion.
Mareven Food Tien-Shan" produces more than 47 thousand tons of finished products per year, including instant noodles, pasta, mashed potatoes, seasonings, drinks and snacks.
We are pleased to take part in such a large-scale event. We have all the resources to successfully develop trade relations with China: a short logistical shoulder, a decent range of products of the highest quality and a willingness to invest in infrastructure," he said.
Eurasia Invest" presents its products - camel and mare milk powder - at the exhibition for the sixth consecutive year. Meruert Rakhimberdiyeva, the company's representative, noted that thanks to the Expo, the company has found permanent partners in China.
Camel milk is quite successfully sold in China. Chinese consumers have high requirements to the quality of products. German drying technology allows us to preserve all the useful properties of milk and ensure the quality of the product," she said.
