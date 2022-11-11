This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
Through the port of Baku, Kazakh oil can be transported via the Baku-Supsa and Baku-Batumi oil pipelines. There is also a railroad route from Atyrau towards Batumi and towards Uzbekistan. And also there is a Chinese direction. Currently, we are working on expanding and raising oil export potential in these directions," Smailov said.
As for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route, we have agreed on transportation of 1.5mln tonnes of oil beginning from January 1, 2023," said the Prime Minister and added that later the volumes will be increased to 6-6.5mln tonnes.
Experts discuss possibility of boosting export of Kazakh products to Africa
With a population of more than 120 million people, Ethiopia is the largest market among the countries of East Africa, and an aviation transit hub on the African continent, with convenient access to the market of the East African Community. We expect an increase in trade turnover with Kazakhstan," - the representative of AACCIA said.
We learned today that Kazakhstan has significant trade opportunities. Your products may be in great demand in the Ethiopian market. In my opinion, the main task is to build logistics routes for the mutual supply of goods," - Sisay said.
Our company is interested in importing plastic and other petrochemical products from your country. These goods are in great demand in Ethiopia and we hope to find reliable partners in your country," - he said.
Pakistan ready to provide Kazakhstan access to Persian Gulf markets
The initiative to sign an agreement on trade transit is of particular importance for us, since it is the transport sector that remains the "weak point" in mutual trade," Serik Zhumangarin said at the meeting.
Our demand in energy resources is growing every year. Pakistani market is large, the country’s population exceeds 200 million people. We do not have minerals, but we have favorable transport links, railway infrastructure," said the Federal Minister of Industries and Production Division of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Syed Murtaza Mahmud.
Kazakhstan and Fortescue sign deal on green hydrogen projects development
Head of State commissions to accelerate reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line
Many rural settlements of Atyrau region are in urgent need of a centralized water supply system, due to wear and tear of the existing infrastructure. People have to stand in queues for clean water. Water purification facilities in Atyrau and Makat district need to be restored. Drinking water shortage in the region may reach 40% in the nearest five years. Therefore, the Government and the regional akimat must give serious attention to the modernization of the water supply system. The reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line should be accelerated," said Tokayev.
Tokayev proposes to attract foreign investors to social projects implementation
The Government must keep this issue under control and actively interact with major foreign companies. I commission the Government to immediately begin to fulfil the tasks outlined," said Tokayev.
The foreign companies operating in Kazakhstan should actively join the solution of problems in education, healthcare and environment sectors. The Government and the regional akimat must attract foreign investors to this work. Special attention should be given to the implementation of social projects. This issue should be submitted for the consideration of the Foreign Investors Council," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
President speaks on construction of oil terminal in Atyrau region at meeting with local public
Oil transportation via Aktau, Kuryk ports should be increased to 20mln tonnes per annum - Tokayev
We plan to implement a number of activities aimed at the attraction of investments in port infradtructure development and establishment of a container and transport-logistics hub," said the President.
We have a mutual understanding on this issue with our partners. We need to increase the capacities of Aktau and Kuryk ports and raise oil transportation volumes to 20mln tonnes per annum," the Head of State said.
