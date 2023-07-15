Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan
On June 12, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin met with the CEO of the leading multimodal logistics company in Pakistan, National Logistics Cell, Farrukh Shahzad Rao, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The meeting took place in continuation of Serik Zhumangarin's visit to Pakistan, held in December 2022, to participate in the 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the two countries. Then the Kazakh side held meetings with big business, representatives of the ports of Pakistan and NLC, with which issues of road transit through Afghanistan were discussed. At that time, the company assured that it was ready to insure transportation and ensure the delivery of goods from Pakistan to Kazakhstan and back along the shortest route. Now the parties have met in Astana for a substantive exchange of views and initiatives on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
As Serik Zhumangarin noted at the meeting, Pakistan is an important trading partner for Kazakhstan in South Asia. There is a great potential in supplying 80 processed goods of various industries worth $411.9 million to the Pakistani market.
The expansion of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics plays a key role in the intensification of our partnership relations. The ports of Pakistan - Gwadar, Karachi, Qasim are of great interest to us both to promote the export of Kazakh products to the markets of Pakistan and South Asia, and to increase the attractiveness of the transit potential of our countries to enter the export markets of South Asia", - Serik Zhumangarin said.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan proposed to consider options for organizing mutual supplies by land routes through the territories of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan using seaports through the Middle Corridor (TMTM), the territory of Iran or through China. And by road through the Karakoram highway through Kyrgyzstan, China and further to Pakistan.
For their part, the participants of the Pakistani delegation also assured of their desire to intensify cooperation between the two countries, stating their readiness to provide recommendations and concrete proposals on logistics.
After the meeting, Serik Zhumangarin invited Pakistani business to take part in the Kazakh-Afghan business forum, which will be held in Astana for the first time in early August.
For reference: National Logistics Cell (NLC) is a leading multimodal logistics company in Pakistan. NLC provides a continuous logistics cycle with an ERP-enabled fleet management system that handles most of the domestic and regional cargo. NLC uses multimodal modes of transport, including road, rail, sea and air. NLC's capabilities are complemented by a network of dry ports and warehouses in major shopping malls and port cities in Pakistan.
