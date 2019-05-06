Tengri Bank, AsiaCredit Bank and Capital Bank Kazakhstan will merge into one bank

KASE announced about voluntary reorganization of three banks.

The decision will be made at a joint general meeting of shareholders on May 31, BNews.kz reports citing the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

AsiaCredit Bank JSC (AsiaCredit Bank) informed KASE about the decision of its Board of Directors on April 30, 2019 to convene a joint general meeting of shareholders of AsiaCredit Bank JSC (AsiaCredit Bank), Tengri Bank JSC and Capital Bank Kazakhstan JSC as of May 31, 2019, says the information published on the KASE website.

At the May 31 meeting, the agreement on the merger of banks will be approved, also the share exchange ratio, and the procedure and terms for acquiring shares will be determined.

