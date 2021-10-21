Система Orphus

Tokayev launches new polymetallic ore processing plant in Karaganda rgn

20.10.2021, 16:15 18334
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a start to a new polymetallic ore processing plant of the Zhairemsk mining and processing combine in Karaganda region via teleconference, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The construction of the new polymetallic ore processing plant involved around 2,500 people. Given the launch of the plant it is expected that the Zhairemsk mining and processing combine will become the largest producer of zinc and lead concentrates in Kazakhstan, employing a total of 400 people.
 
According to Zhenis Kassymbek, Governor of Karaganda region, the plant will allow for the expansion of the production line as well as an increase by 2.5 times to 5 million tons in output.
 
It was also said that there would be rise in the export of processed products, and that tax revenue would rise to KZT1.5bn.
 
The project was provided with the maximum practical support since the beginning. Thanks to the clearly structured work it was possible to complete the project as scheduled despite the pandemic.
 
The President was informed that 50 large investment projects worth over KZT2trl are being carried out in the region. This year, 14 projects are set to be launched, the amount of investments funneled in the infrastructure of industrial enterprises of the region will reach KZT230bn.
 
Alexander Khmelev, General Director of Kazzinc, said that despite the pandemic the plant was built in the space of three years.
 
According to him, the launch of the polymetallic ore processing plant will be a milestone not only in the development of Zhairemsk, but entire Karaganda region. The plant is set to process five million tons of ore a year for the next 15 years.
 
Kazzinc has so far invested almost KZT5bn in the development of the village of Zhairemsk through procuring the modern equipment for the local hospital, establishing the Competence Development Center, and providing funds to support and develop the sphere of public utilities.
 
Yerkyn Shaikhin, Head of the Zhairemsk mining and processing combine, thanked the Kazakh Head of State for the support and noted that the village has revived, undergoes positive changes, and that the locals expect a great deal from the plant.
 
The President expressed his gratitude and wished success in labor to the enterprise’s workers and to everyone involved in the implementation of such a large project.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

