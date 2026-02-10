Tokayev Receives President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank  

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev held a meeting with Waleed Al-Bahar, Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for resuming and strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), as well as opportunities to utilize technical assistance instruments for the implementation of priority infrastructure projects.





Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the Fund’s readiness to allocate up to USD 5 million in 2026 to provide technical assistance to Kazakhstan. This support will be aimed at preparing feasibility studies, conducting design and engineering works, as well as training and capacity-building of specialized personnel, thereby ensuring high-quality project preparation and subsequent implementation.





Priority areas of potential cooperation of particular interest to KFAED include modernization of energy infrastructure, including substations, construction and upgrading of wastewater treatment facilities, development of agricultural storage infrastructure, and construction and development of road networks.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized that the use of the Fund’s technical assistance instruments will enhance the quality of infrastructure project preparation, accelerate their implementation, and ensure compliance with international standards.





In turn, the leadership of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development expressed its readiness to resume active cooperation with Kazakhstan and further strengthen bilateral engagement. The Fund also confirmed its willingness to host an official delegation from Kazakhstan in Kuwait to discuss in greater detail prospective areas of cooperation and specific joint projects.





The parties agreed to continue substantive coordination and maintain regular contacts through relevant authorities to identify a list of projects that could be implemented with the Fund’s support in the near future.