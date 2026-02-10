Tokayev Receives President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Zou Jiayi, akorda.kz reports.
During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is a strategically important partner of Kazakhstan in implementing priority infrastructure and investment initiatives. He welcomed the signing of the Partnership Framework Agreement earlier today, noting that it would play a significant role in promoting sustainable economic development and strengthening regional cooperation. The President also congratulated Ms. Zou Jiayi on her recent appointment as President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
We highly value the fact that Kazakhstan has become the first country you have visited in your new capacity. I believe this is a very positive sign that will give a strong impetus to our bilateral cooperation. Together with the Bank, we are implementing nine projects with a total value exceeding USD 2.6 billion. I am confident that all of them will become important elements of our further contacts and cooperation," - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
For her part, Zou Jiayi stated that the AIIB has supported a number of major projects in Kazakhstan’s energy, transport, and social infrastructure sectors.
First of all, I would like to thank you for your warm words and for Kazakhstan’s long-standing support for the AIIB. I am honored by the trust placed in me by Kazakhstan and other shareholders. I will ensure continuity in the Bank’s activities, building on the achievements of its first decade, while also striving for progress to respond more promptly to the evolving needs of our clients," - said the AIIB President.
The interlocutors noted the significant potential for expanding cooperation. In the coming years, Kazakhstan intends to implement ambitious plans to modernize its infrastructure sector, and the AIIB expressed readiness to consider active participation in the implementation of these strategic initiatives.
Currently, financing is underway for the construction of a multidisciplinary hospital in Kokshetau, a 220 MW wind power plant, sections of the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda and Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaysyn highways, as well as the railway bypass around Almaty.
