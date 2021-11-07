Система Orphus

Tourist inflow in Kazakhstan expected to reach 8 mln by 2025

05.11.2021, 16:36 61183
Images | open sources
Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Irgaliyev talked about the tourism investment projects that will be implemented in the country.
 
While speaking at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Friday, Minister Irgaliyev said Kazakhstan will create favorable conditions for development of the domestic tourist cluster.
 
According to him, the country is on track to implement about 1,000 investment projects in order to develop the network of motorway service areas.
 
As a result, by 2025 volume of tourism in GDP is expected to make at least 8% and tourist inflow will grow from 5.3 to 8 million people. Volume of investment into tourism sector is set to climb to KZT 6.9 trillion.
 
Irgaliyev noted that in order to introduce modern technologies into the development of tourism sector specific measures are to be taken. These measures will help improve the management system of the sector as well as the quality of tourist services.

Source: Kazinform


 
5 petrochemical plants to be commissioned in Kazakhstan

05.11.2021, 18:19 61588
Five petrochemical plants are to be commissioned in Kazakhstan in the future, Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev said Friday.
 
Minister Irgaliyev told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service that the plants will be commissioned in the country by 2025. The plants will be put into service to increase non-resource exports and to meet domestic demand.
 
According to him, as a result volume of oil and gas production will increase from 140,000 tons up to 2 million tons, while the share of imported oil and gas products will drop from 87% to 72%.
 
Irgaliyev added that the oil and gas exports will increase 9fold up to $1.4 billion.
 
Earlier at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service Minister Irgaliyev revealed Kazakhstan’s plans to increase tourist inflow into the country through creating favorable conditions for tourism sector.

Source: Kazinform

 
Number of transported air passengers increased by 81% within nine months in Kazakhstan

05.11.2021, 17:26 61183
Number of transported air passengers increased by 81% within nine months in Kazakhstan
Images | open sources
The number of air passengers transported in Kazakhstan has grown by 81% within nine months, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee said.
 

Since the beginning of this year, there has been an increase in key indicators against last year. Over the nine months of 2021, the number of passengers traffic increased by 81% -to 6.9 million people. The number of passengers served at airports increased by 70% - 12.6 million people (nine months of 2020 - 7.4 million people, nine months of 2019 - 12.3 million people)," the report says.

 
According to the report to date, domestic flights have been fully restored (57 routes with a frequency of 744 flights per week).
 

International flights with 23 countries have also been resumed (63 routes with a frequency of 247 flights per week, Turkey, Korea, UAE, Belarus, Ukraine, Germany, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Russia, Georgia, Tajikistan, Poland, Netherlands, Montenegro, Armenia, Great Britain, Hungary, Maldives, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand). On average, the number of flights on domestic routes - 106 flights per day, on international routes - 35 flights per day," the report reads.


Source: KazTAG


 
Tokayev listed consequences of diesel fuel shortage in October

05.11.2021, 11:30 15094
Tokayev listed consequences of diesel fuel shortage in October
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listed the consequences of the diesel fuel shortage in October.
 

In October, the country faced a shortage of diesel fuel. This situation influenced not only the increase in the cost of diesel fuel, but also created problems for transport companies, KTZ and also created risks to ensure the stable operation of utilities and road services, " Tokayev said on Thursday during a meeting on the development of single-industry towns in Ekibastuz.


Source: KazTAG


 
