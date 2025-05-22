Turkmenistan explores investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region

Tell a friend

Baiterek Holding's eight trillion tenge to support entrepreneurship and the implementation of key national and investment projects already this year will give 1.3% additional contribution to real GDP growth in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.





At a meeting of the headquarters to ensure economic growth of Kazakhstan, held in the Government under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, considered the main economic indicators and investment projects of the holding company Baiterek.





As you know, for the forced development of the real sector of the economy, the Government is increasing the capitalisation of the Baiterek holding by 1 trillion tenge, which will enable the holding to allocate about 8 trillion tenge to support entrepreneurship, development of housing construction and implementation of key national and investment projects. At the meeting of the headquarters, the deputy chairman of the holding Zhandos Shaikhy informed about the results of the first quarter of the development of the allocated funds amounting to KZT1.2 trillion, which is higher than the target of KZT1 trillion. In addition, the volume of gross value added from the projects commissioned this year, supported through Baiterek, is expected to reach 521.5 billion tenge.





The largest investment pool of projects is concentrated in the Development Bank of Kazakhstan with 66 projects for KZT2.2 trillion of financing this year. The main sectors of investment are transport, logistics and communications (34%), metallurgy (19%), and chemical industry (12%). Implementation of the entire pool of projects is expected to contribute 37.8 trillion tenge to the country's economy in the form of new production, goods and services over the entire financing period. Fixed capital investments will amount to 1.6 trillion tenge already this year. Among the top CDB investment projects planned for financing in 2025 are a sodium cyanide plant in Zhambyl region, a sulphuric acid plant in Turkestan region, Kazakhstan's largest hot briquetted iron plant in Kostanai region and others.





181 investment projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge this year were formed by the Industrial Development Fund (IDF). The main sectors are infrastructure development (27%), metallurgy (21%) and chemical industry (13%). The volume of gross value added over the entire term of financing for all projects of the IDF is expected to be KZT19.4 trillion. Fixed capital investments will amount to 1.44 trillion tenge already this year. Among the top investment projects planned for financing in 2025 are the construction of a border railway crossing by Global Trans Company LLP, reconstruction of a power unit at EEC JSC, modernisation of Qarmet JSC's production facilities, and construction of an electrometallurgical plant by Rail Way Steel LLP.





Qazaqstan Investment Corporation plans to invest in 2025 about 500 billion tenge in 10 investment projects with expected GVA for the entire period of financing at the level of 2.8 trillion tenge. Fixed capital investments will amount to 200bn tenge this year. The top 5 investment projects of QIC for this year are the development of metallurgical cluster in Karaganda region, construction of plants for production of soda ash AralSoda LLP and bitumen Batys Bitum LLP, steam-gas power plant of Aktau Energy Company LLP.





In 2025 Damu Fund plans to increase the volume of preferential lending to SMEs up to 750 billion tenge in 2025 which is almost 3 times more than in 2024. In Q1 2025, 53 billion tenge has already been issued to 755 entrepreneurs. The volume of loan guarantees has been increased to 1.4 thousand billion tenge, in Q1 the guarantees for the amount of 160 billion tenge have already been provided.





In terms of support for the agro-industrial complex, as of May 6, 2025, the Agrarian Credit Corporation has financed applications of about 6 thousand farmers for 363 billion tenge under the preferential programme for financing spring field work with the coverage of sown areas of 5.8 million hectares.





Following the meeting of the headquarters, Deputy Prime Minister noted the lack of representation of investment projects under the programme of economy of simple things such as production of goods in demand in the domestic market, allowing to replace expensive imports and thereby curb inflation.





When we initiated the programme to support the real sector of the economy, along with large projects, we announced an order from the Ministry of Economy for investment in projects mainly for SMEs - setting up production of household chemicals, hygiene, cheese, canned goods, sausages and other products in demand among our residents. I see that we have made good progress in the production of poultry meat, and by the end of the year we should reach full consumption levels. But in other areas, where there is still a significant share of imports, we need to look for producers and support these projects," Serik Zhumangarin said.