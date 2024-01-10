08.01.2024, 18:13 4876
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to create online trading platform
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to create a joint working group to remove barriers to bilateral trade, Trend reports.
Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov discussed with Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev on January 5 the implementation of projects within the framework of the roadmap signed a year ago by the presidents of both countries.
On the basis of a joint foreign trade company, UzKazTrade will create an online trading platform to sell a wide range of goods in the markets of both countries.
In addition, the parties agreed to accelerate the establishment of the "Central Asia" International Center for Industrial Cooperation. It will produce import-substituting products using the manufacturing bases of both countries' border areas.
The volume of bilateral trade has grown almost 2.5 times over the past seven years, from $1.9 billion in 2016 to $4.6 billion in 2023. The sides also noted the possibility of increasing trade turnover to $10 billion in the coming years.
A joint company, UzKazTrade, was established last March to supply fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan and flour from Kazakhstan. It was announced that UzKazTrade plans to import fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan in bulk without a commercial markup.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.01.2024, 09:17
Kazakhstan puts forth amount of tourist-catered hotel revenues
Hotels in Kazakhstan have served tourists for 175.7 billion tenge (about $384.5 million) from January through September 2023, Trend reports.
According to the official data, this figure exceeds the same period in 2022 ($282 million) by 36 percent.
At the same time, compared to the pre-pandemic level, this figure has almost doubled.
Meanwhile, in total, there are more than 4,000 tourist accommodation places in Kazakhstan. These include hotels, motels, boarding houses, children's camps, campsites, hostels, holiday homes, and more.
The Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan will continue to work to create comfortable conditions for guests, expand the range of accommodation, and improve the quality of tourism services. These efforts are aimed not only at meeting the needs of our visitors but also at supporting economic growth in the tourism industry. At the same time, this helps strengthen the reputation of Kazakhstan as an attractive tourist destination," said the acting chairman of the Committee, Nurtas Karipbayev.
Furthermore, Kazakhstan was visited by 834,900 foreign tourists from January through September 2023. Compared to the same period in 2022 (609,800), the increase was 37 percent.
At the same time, the number of local tourists in the country amounted to 5.4 million during the above period, which is 553,000 more than the same period in 2022. This figure also exceeds the pre-pandemic period by 1.3 million (from January through September 2019-4.1 million).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.12.2023, 12:55
Kazakhstan numbers renewable energy facilities put into operation in 2023
Images | pixabay.com
Kazakhstan has put into operation 16 renewable energy facilities in 2023, Trend reports.
According to the official data, the total capacity of 16 renewable energy facilities amounted to 495.6 MW, the volume of investments was $450 million.
Moreover, Kazakhstan is taking consistent steps towards the development of this field in the country.
Thus, a 5-year auction schedule for the construction of renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 6.7 GW until 2027 was approved in the country.
This will allow attracting investment into this industry and increase the production of environmentally friendly energy in the country in the coming years.
In addition, in 2023, a number of agreements were signed with foreign investors on the implementation of new large-scale projects in the field of renewable energy sources.
Thus, it is planned to build three wind power plants with a total capacity of 3 GW together with the UAE, Total Energies and China Power International Holding.
Meanwhile, by the end of 2022, there are 130 renewable energy facilities operating in Kazakhstan with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW (46 WPPs - 958 MW; 44 SPPs - 1148 MW; 37 HPPs - 280 MW; 3 BioPPs - 1.77 MW).
At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm - 2.4 billion kWh; solar power plant - 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station - 934 million kWh;) or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.
Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with a total capacity of 385 MW with a total investment of 180 billion tenge (about $374 million).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.12.2023, 20:14
Kazakhstan sees rail transit traffic rise to up to 25mln tons
Kazakhstan’s rail transit traffic has reached up to 25 million tons in 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the country’s ministry of transport.
In 11 months of this year, rail transit traffic rose 19% to 24.8 million tons. Positive dynamics continue in container transit amounting to 1mln 180 thou.
The country improves its infrastructure to allocate transit flows, in particular the construction of second lanes on the Dostyk-Moiynty section continues enabling to increase the throughput 5 times.
Kazakhstan also implements three major new projects, including Darbaza-Maktaaral (increasing the capacity of checkpoints towards Central Asian countries to 10mln tons a year), Almaty station’s bypass railroad (reducing the cargo delivery time by 24 hours), new railroad point of Bakhty-Ayagoz checkpoint (increasing the Kazakhstani infrastructure capacity by another 20mln tons a year towards China).
In addition, in 2023, 133 new locomotives and 275 open-top cars with the rolling stock 6% renewed and the level of tear and wear reduced from 58 to 52% have been purchased.
To increase passengers’ comfort, 856 passenger cars are being obtained with the passenger rolling stock’s tear and wear to be reduced to 45% from 47%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.12.2023, 12:19
EBRD provides US$10 million to Kazakhstan’s Atameken-Agro
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is contributing to greater efficiency of agricultural production in Kazakhstan by extending a US$ 10 million loan to Atameken-Agro, one of the largest vertically integrated agricultural holdings in the country, ebrd.com reports.
Atameken-Agro will use the funds to support the modernisation, energy efficiency and environmental improvements of its agricultural machinery, including tractors, harvester-threshers and sprayers.
It is expected that new agricultural machinery, procured with the help of the EBRD loan, will contribute to environmental improvements across Kazakhstan by increasing fuel efficiency and reducing air pollution.
As part of the project, Atameken-Agro will also train workers in more advanced agricultural skills and thus contribute to the development of human capital in the sector.
The loan is complemented with an investment under the Agrifood Nexus Programme, funded by the Government of Germany through its International Climate Initiative .
The Agrifood Nexus Programme is part of a broader consortium programme between the EBRD, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the Scientific-Information Center of the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia (SIC ICWC), as well as ministries from participating countries. The consortium will address the challenges posed by the interdependence of energy, water and land use, which are exacerbated by climate change.
To date, the EBRD has invested €9.85 billion through 312 projects in the economy of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2023, 17:04
Government approaches to stabilizing prices for socially important food products proved their effectiveness in 2023 - Zhumangarin
Images | Depositphotos
The work carried out in 2023 to stabilize prices for basic foodstuffs was considered at a meeting in the Government, primeminister.kz reports.
According to preliminary results, the measures taken during the year had their effect: for 11 months food inflation in the country amounted to 7.5% at a general level of 8.9%. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin thanked the heads of regions, relevant ministries and organizations for effective work, stressing that the basic task for the next year is to further reduce the annual inflation rate.
Everyone has done well this year, but the achieved indicators will be high for 2024. Keep a close eye on market conditions and the dispersal of vegetable stocks. We need to keep the winter inflation, otherwise it will be difficult to stabilize it in the future," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov informed about the state of stocks of basic foodstuffs in the SPCs' stab funds for the off-season. Today the volume of 174.1 thousand tons (100.6 thousand tons of potatoes, 25.6 thousand tons of onions, 22.6 thousand tons of cabbage, 25.1 thousand tons of carrots) has been formed. This is 20% higher than the level of demand recommended by the Ministry of Agriculture for this period. Regions concluded contracts for 18.5 thousand tons of rice, which is 92% of the recommended volume. Of these, 66.6% of contracts - with producers of Kyzylorda region.
For sugar, the volume of stocks in the SPK is 51.6 thousand tons, which is twice as much as the recommended need. For buckwheat groats in 13 regions stocks also exceed the recommended norm of need," Taszhurekov said.
At the meeting it was reported that the volume of direct contracts with agricultural producers under the revolving scheme by the regions has been brought to 70%.
All regions should be fully provided with the types of products that they produce. For example, Zhambyl region - onions, Turkestan region - cabbage, Kyzylorda region - rice, East Kazakhstan region - sunflower oil, etc. It is also necessary to provide all regions with them as much as possible. This year we have established effective horizontal links of supply of vegetables and products between the regions, it is necessary to further strengthen these links. In January, we will hold a final meeting, at which the Ministry of Agriculture should present forecasts on the beginning of dispersal of formed stocks," Serik Zhumangarin summarized the results of the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2023, 12:13
Kazakhstan records growth in construction industry
Kazakhstan has recorded more than 5.9 trillion tenge growth (5 918.9 billion) in construction industry in 11 months of 2023 which is 12.6% more compared to the same period in 2022, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.
The increase in the volume of construction works is linked to the growth in construction and repair of facilities (+24.9%) and non-residential buildings (+6.8%).
87.3% of construction works were performed by private companies, 12.5% - by foreign companies and 0.2% - by state-run companies.
The biggest volume of works was recorded in construction of non-residential buildings (19.5%), roads (14.8%) and residential buildings (14.2%).
In January-November 2023, the total area of new commissioned buildings made 17,296,800 square meters.
The total area of housing commissioned increased by 15.6% and reached 15,067,200 square meters. Of them, 9,107,900 square meters are apartment blocks and 5,862,000 square meters are individual houses.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.12.2023, 19:41
Experts share insights into navigating challenges facing Central Asia and the world
Images | Depositphotos
Central Asia, a region rich in history and culture, finds itself at the crossroads of numerous challenges that have far-reaching implications for the region and the broader global community. Experts weighed in on the pressing issues and their potential impact on Central Asia and the world in the latest article by Kazinform News Agency.
Rising economic fragmentation
Economic fragmentation, driven by geopolitical tensions and shifting alliances, is another critical challenge facing the world and Central Asia.
Krishna Kumar, Executive Vice President of Research at the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, spoke about the growing inflation and its impact on countries’ fiscal policy worldwide.
Before that, he said the world witnessed a new economic order, nothing like it had seen before.
The share of China in the global economy reached 18 percent in 2021," said Kumar, noting that this is a sign of a new economic power: China.
According to the World Bank, China’s $18 trillion economy accounts for under 18 percent of global GDP.
Today, China capitalizes more on internal resources, focusing on robotics, artificial intelligence, and computer technologies. This is happening within China itself, driven by geopolitical considerations like competition between China and the United States," he said.
In fact, according to the latest report released by the Asian Development Bank on December 13, higher-than-expected growth in China and India drove the economic forecast for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific up to 4.9 percent this year, compared to the previous estimate of 4.7 percent in September. The outlook for the next year remains unchanged at 4.8 percent.
In the case of China, the economy is expected to expand by 5.2 percent this year, up from the earlier forecast of 4.9 percent. This adjustment is attributed to the positive impact of household consumption and public investment, which bolstered growth in the third quarter.
Emerging economies, however, continue to write their own rules. Notably, such economies are doing a better job of combatting inflation than developed economies. "Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic observe a reduction in inflation," he added.
Kumar also noted the growth of globalization has been overestimated. During the economic slowdown, economies, especially developed ones, tend to import less, but most importantly, use protectionist measures.
Opportunity for Kazakhstan
Evan Feigenbaum, Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said such a grim outlook of rising fragmentation and geopolitical turbulence could be an opportunity for Kazakhstan, particularly taking into account its ambitious economic development plans.
There is a transition in the world from a world that many people thought was about economic opportunity and economic integration toward a world that increasingly is about security, fragmentation, and conflict among countries. Number one, that has big implications for Kazakhstan, which has big ambitions for economic development," said the expert.
For Kazakhstan, an opportunity lies in attracting companies leaving Russia to base their operations and offices in Kazakhstan.
Second example, there’s a lot of turbulence between the United States and China. And that meant that China is looking to improve its relationships with countries worldwide, including in Central Asia. But for China, countries like Kazakhstan have mainly been transit countries; there is a lot of talk about high-speed rail and infrastructure projects. But for Kazakhstan’s own development, it’s important to extract more of the value added and have China leave investment in Kazakhstan that creates more jobs and opportunities for people in Kazakhstan," he said.
According to the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, since 2005, the gross inflow of Chinese investments into Kazakhstan has amounted to $23.2 billion, placing China in the fourth position in the list of major investors in the country’s economy after the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland.
Kazakhstan will have difficult choices to make because if, for example, you buy a Western technology or a Chinese technology, those countries export their indigenous standards, and your economy will run off that standard. Navigating that turbulence is going to be very difficult as well. But I think my central message is out of the turbulence, if you get your economic and investment choices right, there can be considerable opportunities notwithstanding the risks," said Feigenbaum.
Future of Central Asia
Johannes Linn, Nonresident Senior Fellow in the Center for Sustainable Development at the Brookings Institution, said the central message is that regional cooperation among Central Asian countries is critical.
What happened over those 20 years is a significant expansion of land-based routes between Europe and China and Central Asia benefitting greatly from this interconnectedness," said Linn.
He also expects Afghanistan to start integrating closer with Central Asia.
According to Ashok Sajjanhar, President of the Institute of Global Studies and Former Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, Central Asia has been "under the radar" in the past 30 years since countries gained independence. Recent developments increased that attention.
I think the most important change that has brought the profile of Central Asia into much greater focus has been the Russia-Ukraine conflict," he said.
Simultaneously, we have seen sanctions imposed on import of gas and oil from Russia. That increased the importance of fossil fuels in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. There has been much greater conversation about how these fossil fuels and energy can be transported to Europe from Central Asia that stopped receiving energy resources from Russia," said Sajjanhar.
The situation in Afghanistan remains a focal point of concern, impacting both Central Asia and the broader international community, and raises concerns about the resurgence of extremism and the potential for regional instability.
Climate change
Climate change has emerged as a global crisis, and Central Asia is not immune to its effects. The region is experiencing rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and increased frequency of extreme weather events.
According to Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2007 and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Central Asia is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with water scarcity being a significant concern.
Central Asia is now expected to suffer the most severe climate disaster because the expected temperature rise will be quite high in Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa. These are the regions where the impact of climate change will be the hardest, including Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan also faces a very serious risk of the danger of climate change. It is something Kazakhstan has to be prepared and ready for and should also make a contribution to reduce the impact of climate change," said the expert.
The melting glaciers in the high mountains directly threaten the region’s water supply, affecting agriculture, energy production, and overall economic stability.
According to the 2022 report prepared by the Kazakh government, the Global Environmental Facility, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), temperatures continue rising in Kazakhstan. A comparison of long-term average ambient temperature values for two consecutive periods of 1961-1990 and 1991-2020 indicates that the country’s average annual temperature has increased by 0.9 degrees Celsius.
Heat waves are becoming increasingly frequent in Central Asia. For instance, in 2020, temperatures soared to a new record high, surpassing the established climate standard of 1.92 degrees Celsius. This reached the previous record set in 2013, which had an indicator of 1.89 degrees Celsius.
The expert noted that there is a misperception that the world should focus on the production side in addressing the impact of climate change.
We have to accept that not only production is the issue but also consumption needs to be on the agenda as well," he said.
Another misperception is that climate mitigation kills economic growth.
In fact, many of the examples of China, for example, the electric car industry, shows that investing in mitigation can propel new economic opportunity for growth and jobs," he said.
He also stressed that not only governments but also people themselves are responsible for mitigation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.12.2023, 15:03
Investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea in energy sector discussed by Government
First Deputy Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar held a meeting with Yunho Yang, Deputy President for Marketing of Doosan Enerbility, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting Yunho Yang presented Doosan Enerbility's proposals for further cooperation in the energy sector. In particular, it is a question of creating in Kazakhstan production facilities for the assembly of generators, waste heat boilers, wind turbines, as well as a center of competence for technology transfer.
In turn, Roman Sklyar noted that Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea are strategic partners and these investment proposals Doosan Enerbility will give even greater impetus to strengthen international cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership between our countries.
Following the meeting, the relevant instructions were given to government agencies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
