World natural gas prices almost tripled in Q3

World prices for natural gas increased by 2.6 times in the III quarter of 2021 increased, the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan said on Wednesday.

The world price for natural gas Zeebrugge Day-Ahead, for 1 thousand cubic meters amounted to T256 175.59 for the III quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2021 the price was T98 496.12, in the second quarter of 2021 - T136 288.98.

70% of all export shipments of liquefied gas from Kazakhstan fell to the share of Tengizchevroil LLP in 2020.












