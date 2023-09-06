04.09.2023, 21:23 4551
Astana residents took part in a fire-tactical exercise
Images | MES RK
As part of the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to conduct exercises in multi-storey residential complexes.
Special attention was paid to children. The rescuers familiarized them with their equipment. During the exercise, the tactics of extinguishing fires and evacuating people in high-rise buildings were worked out.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.09.2023, 22:29 4851
1 September is the day of knowledge
26.08.2023, 22:11 29386
Fair of Agricultural and Industrial Goods of Tajikistan
Images | Akorda
Within the framework of the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan, an exhibition-fair of agricultural, industrial products, handicrafts and national dishes of Tajikistan was held in Astana.
The leaders of the two countries visited the exhibition-fair and examined traditional Tajik costumes, carpets, fabrics, decorative ceramics, musical instruments. Fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, confectionery were widely represented.
Within the framework of the event, concert programs, master classes in various crafts and folk crafts were held, residents and guests of the capital of Kazakhstan were also able to taste national dishes.
22.08.2023, 15:26 41741
Tokayev visits ceramic village of Chu Dau in Vietnam
Images | Akorda
Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vietnam Vo Van Thuong jointly visited the ceramic village of Chu Dau, situated in the province of Hai Duong.
Both Presidents visited the showroom of completed products and familiarized themselves with the process of producing ceramic items.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vo Van Thuong then participated in the manufacture of ceramic vases on a special machine.
After inspecting the village, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Vietnam signed the completed items and recorded their visit in the book of honored guests.
Chu Dau is an ancient Vietnamese technique for making ceramics that dates back to the 12th century AD. It was developed during the 14th and 15th centuries, but disappeared as early as the 17th century. However, a vase made by ceramic master Chu Dau was found in the Topkapi Museum in Istanbul, Turkey in the 1980s.
In 2001, the Hanoi Trading Corporation restored the ancient craft and established a full-fledged production based on ancient technology.
17.08.2023, 10:53 53156
Fire in the Hawaiian Islands: the death toll exceeded 100 people
Images | Photo by Yang Pingjun/Xinhua
The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 110 on Wednesday, Hawaii governor Josh Green said, Xinhua reports.
Every day we are a little bit more heartbroken because we do have to report that more of our loved ones have been confirmed lost and deceased," said Green at a press conference.
The governor added that about 38 percent of the burned area has been searched.
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said on Tuesday that he hopes searchers will have covered 85 to 90 percent of the area by the weekend.
The death toll was up from 106 a day before. The wildfire, which destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, is already the deadliest in more than a century in modern U.S. history.
About 2,000 customers remained without electricity in affected areas on the island, said the governor.
02.08.2023, 13:37 91376
First August 2023 supermoon in Almaty
02.08.2023, 12:46 95091
Almaty Circus Festival
02.08.2023, 12:45 91136
Qonaev International Ballon Festival
Images | Виктор Репников/@victorre2495
21.07.2023, 11:25 115081
Giant panda celebrates 3rd birthday in Yongin, South Korea
Images | Xinhua
Giant panda Fu Bao looks at its birthday cake at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday.
