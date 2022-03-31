Consequences of tragic January events in Kazakhstan
17.03.2022, 17:21 2061
relevant news
Shanghai Starts China’s Biggest COVID-19 Lockdown in 2 Years
29.03.2022, 19:59 1881
Images | iz.ru
China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai.
In Kazakhstan, about 700 people were rescued and evacuated from a snow drift during the day
24.03.2022, 14:46 3291
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony
04.02.2022, 22:16 112441
ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022
12.01.2022, 22:40 166321
Fireworks in honor of Kazakhstan`s 30th anniversary of Independence Day in Almaty
16.12.2021, 23:52 246506
India's Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe 2021
14.12.2021, 18:46 278177
Zenit St Petersburg's stars brought out shelter dogs before a game as part of a new campaign
05.12.2021, 23:06 402763
Images | gazeta.ru
Zenit St Petersburg's stars put on an adorable display with puppies from local shelters in a heartwarming attempt to get them adopted, as they walk out for a game cuddling the pooches, DailyMail reports.
Zenit St Petersburg's players have pulled together for a paw-some idea in an adorable attempt to get puppies adopted from local shelters in Russia.
Ahead of their Russian Premier League match against FC Rostov yesterday, the starting XI walked out on to the pitch carrying the dogs in their arms.
It is not the first time that football has partnered with foundations to find pups their forever home, but Zenit's adorable display warmed the hearts on a chilly evening.
The video showing the players cuddling up to the pooches has already gone viral.
🐶💙😍 #СобакамЛучшеДома pic.twitter.com/5QA9OeLC6D
— ФК «Зенит» (@zenit_spb) December 3, 2021
Most read
30.03.2022, 13:13Kazakhstan appoints Ambassadors to Slovakia, Croatia, Moldova 30.03.2022, 17:391891Tokayev held meeting on financial and economic issues 30.03.2022, 13:551666Ministry of Education and Science commented on proposal to extend academic year in Kazakhstan 30.03.2022, 12:421086Dollar exchange rate fell by another 11.44 tenge in Kazakhstan 30.03.2022, 23:20531Fox News: 40+ Ukrainian labs received U.S. funding 26.03.2022, 10:0513926COVID-19: Kazakhstan in ‘green area’ 28.03.2022, 13:128841Uralsk Airport named after Manshuk Mametova 28.03.2022, 15:558676Prosecutor General's Office appealed to people of Kazakhstan against backdrop of events in Ukraine 24.03.2022, 20:157506Kazakh President gives instructions to National Economy Minister 25.03.2022, 18:156886Kazakh President Tokayev meets with National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov 02.03.2022, 11:4288971Dariga Nazarbayeva relieved of her powers as Majilis deputy 10.03.2022, 07:4187231Elbasy arrives in Turkey to attend Diplomatic Forum 10.03.2022, 17:3987126President ratifies agreement btw Kazakh and US Governments to improve tax discipline 10.03.2022, 19:20Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India87021Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India 11.03.2022, 15:20868561st meeting of Water Council takes place at Government