06.07.2023, 23:22 27461
Drone show in Astana: more than 25 thousand people saw the performance in the sky
Images | akimat of Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
12.07.2023, 20:38 12946
Polypropylene production plant in Atyrau region
Images | kpi.kz
12.07.2023, 07:57 15161
Eight-lane bridge coming across Esentai in Almaty under construction
Images | Akimat of Almaty
The inspection of the bridge over the Esentai River along Al-Farabi Avenue determines that the bridge is in an emergency condition, the head of the Almaty City Mobility Department Sagyndyk Telibayev said.
In order to avoid traffic jams on the bridge, the number of lanes will be increased from six to eight - four in two directions. The bridge will be expanded due to new separate bridge structures for pedestrians and cyclists. Before the reconstruction, pedestrians moved across the bridge, which was unsafe, given that the speed along Al-Farabi Avenue is 80 km/h.
The reconstruction of the bridge structure will be carried out in three stages: now work is underway on the levelling layer, after that waterproofing will be carried out, and then asphalt pavement. In total, the bridge includes 96 beams. To date, 27 beams have been replaced," Sagyndyk Telibayev said.
11.07.2023, 23:04 15776
Astana General Development Plan Presented
Images | Akorda
07.07.2023, 23:33 27336
Military music festival kicks off in Astana
Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan
19.06.2023, 18:23 64701
Burning deadwood smoke covered Astana
16.06.2023, 21:31 71221
Training camp of the Kazakhstan national team in Almaty
Images | kff.kz
13.06.2023, 12:06 79826
Fire in the Abai region
Images | MES RK
02.06.2023, 17:58 101536
Kazakhstani schoolers take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace
Images | Akorda
