26.08.2023, 22:11 4821

Fair of Agricultural and Industrial Goods of Tajikistan

Images | Akorda
Within the framework of the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan, an exhibition-fair of agricultural, industrial products, handicrafts and national dishes of Tajikistan was held in Astana.

The leaders of the two countries visited the exhibition-fair and examined traditional Tajik costumes, carpets, fabrics, decorative ceramics, musical instruments. Fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, confectionery were widely represented.

Within the framework of the event, concert programs, master classes in various crafts and folk crafts were held, residents and guests of the capital of Kazakhstan were also able to taste national dishes.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

22.08.2023, 15:26 17106

Tokayev visits ceramic village of Chu Dau in Vietnam

Images | Akorda
Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vietnam Vo Van Thuong jointly visited the ceramic village of Chu Dau, situated in the province of Hai Duong.

Both Presidents visited the showroom of completed products and familiarized themselves with the process of producing ceramic items.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vo Van Thuong then participated in the manufacture of ceramic vases on a special machine.

After inspecting the village, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Vietnam signed the completed items and recorded their visit in the book of honored guests.

Chu Dau is an ancient Vietnamese technique for making ceramics that dates back to the 12th century AD. It was developed during the 14th and 15th centuries, but disappeared as early as the 17th century. However, a vase made by ceramic master Chu Dau was found in the Topkapi Museum in Istanbul, Turkey in the 1980s.

In 2001, the Hanoi Trading Corporation restored the ancient craft and established a full-fledged production based on ancient technology.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

17.08.2023, 10:53 28521

Fire in the Hawaiian Islands: the death toll exceeded 100 people

Images | Photo by Yang Pingjun/Xinhua
The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 110 on Wednesday, Hawaii governor Josh Green said, Xinhua reports.

Every day we are a little bit more heartbroken because we do have to report that more of our loved ones have been confirmed lost and deceased," said Green at a press conference.


The governor added that about 38 percent of the burned area has been searched.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said on Tuesday that he hopes searchers will have covered 85 to 90 percent of the area by the weekend.

The death toll was up from 106 a day before. The wildfire, which destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, is already the deadliest in more than a century in modern U.S. history.

About 2,000 customers remained without electricity in affected areas on the island, said the governor.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

02.08.2023, 13:37 66741

First August 2023 supermoon in Almaty


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

02.08.2023, 12:46 70456

Almaty Circus Festival


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

02.08.2023, 12:45 66501

Qonaev International Ballon Festival

Images | Виктор Репников/@victorre2495

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

21.07.2023, 11:25 90661

Giant panda celebrates 3rd birthday in Yongin, South Korea

Images | Xinhua
Giant panda Fu Bao looks at its birthday cake at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

12.07.2023, 20:38 112926

Polypropylene production plant in Atyrau region

Images | kpi.kz

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

12.07.2023, 07:57 114901

Eight-lane bridge coming across Esentai in Almaty under construction

Images | Akimat of Almaty
The inspection of the bridge over the Esentai River along Al-Farabi Avenue determines that the bridge is in an emergency condition, the head of the Almaty City Mobility Department Sagyndyk Telibayev said.

In order to avoid traffic jams on the bridge, the number of lanes will be increased from six to eight - four in two directions. The bridge will be expanded due to new separate bridge structures for pedestrians and cyclists. Before the reconstruction, pedestrians moved across the bridge, which was unsafe, given that the speed along Al-Farabi Avenue is 80 km/h.

The reconstruction of the bridge structure will be carried out in three stages: now work is underway on the levelling layer, after that waterproofing will be carried out, and then asphalt pavement. In total, the bridge includes 96 beams. To date, 27 beams have been replaced," Sagyndyk Telibayev said.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

 

Most viewed