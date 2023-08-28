26.08.2023, 22:11 4821
Fair of Agricultural and Industrial Goods of Tajikistan
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Within the framework of the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan, an exhibition-fair of agricultural, industrial products, handicrafts and national dishes of Tajikistan was held in Astana.
The leaders of the two countries visited the exhibition-fair and examined traditional Tajik costumes, carpets, fabrics, decorative ceramics, musical instruments. Fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, confectionery were widely represented.
Within the framework of the event, concert programs, master classes in various crafts and folk crafts were held, residents and guests of the capital of Kazakhstan were also able to taste national dishes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.08.2023, 15:26 17106
Tokayev visits ceramic village of Chu Dau in Vietnam
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vietnam Vo Van Thuong jointly visited the ceramic village of Chu Dau, situated in the province of Hai Duong.
Both Presidents visited the showroom of completed products and familiarized themselves with the process of producing ceramic items.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vo Van Thuong then participated in the manufacture of ceramic vases on a special machine.
After inspecting the village, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Vietnam signed the completed items and recorded their visit in the book of honored guests.
Chu Dau is an ancient Vietnamese technique for making ceramics that dates back to the 12th century AD. It was developed during the 14th and 15th centuries, but disappeared as early as the 17th century. However, a vase made by ceramic master Chu Dau was found in the Topkapi Museum in Istanbul, Turkey in the 1980s.
In 2001, the Hanoi Trading Corporation restored the ancient craft and established a full-fledged production based on ancient technology.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.08.2023, 10:53 28521
Fire in the Hawaiian Islands: the death toll exceeded 100 people
Images | Photo by Yang Pingjun/Xinhua
Tell a friend
The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 110 on Wednesday, Hawaii governor Josh Green said, Xinhua reports.
Every day we are a little bit more heartbroken because we do have to report that more of our loved ones have been confirmed lost and deceased," said Green at a press conference.
The governor added that about 38 percent of the burned area has been searched.
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said on Tuesday that he hopes searchers will have covered 85 to 90 percent of the area by the weekend.
The death toll was up from 106 a day before. The wildfire, which destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, is already the deadliest in more than a century in modern U.S. history.
About 2,000 customers remained without electricity in affected areas on the island, said the governor.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.08.2023, 13:37 66741
First August 2023 supermoon in Almaty
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.08.2023, 12:46 70456
Almaty Circus Festival
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.08.2023, 12:45 66501
Qonaev International Ballon Festival
Images | Виктор Репников/@victorre2495
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.07.2023, 11:25 90661
Giant panda celebrates 3rd birthday in Yongin, South Korea
Images | Xinhua
Tell a friend
Giant panda Fu Bao looks at its birthday cake at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.07.2023, 20:38 112926
Polypropylene production plant in Atyrau region
Images | kpi.kz
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.07.2023, 07:57 114901
Eight-lane bridge coming across Esentai in Almaty under construction
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Tell a friend
The inspection of the bridge over the Esentai River along Al-Farabi Avenue determines that the bridge is in an emergency condition, the head of the Almaty City Mobility Department Sagyndyk Telibayev said.
In order to avoid traffic jams on the bridge, the number of lanes will be increased from six to eight - four in two directions. The bridge will be expanded due to new separate bridge structures for pedestrians and cyclists. Before the reconstruction, pedestrians moved across the bridge, which was unsafe, given that the speed along Al-Farabi Avenue is 80 km/h.
The reconstruction of the bridge structure will be carried out in three stages: now work is underway on the levelling layer, after that waterproofing will be carried out, and then asphalt pavement. In total, the bridge includes 96 beams. To date, 27 beams have been replaced," Sagyndyk Telibayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
21.08.2023, 17:39Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh 21.08.2023, 13:4239111Kazakhstan, Vietnam ink several bilateral documents 22.08.2023, 17:3537731Ulken village residents back NPP construction - Energy Ministry 21.08.2023, 10:33Development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan discussed in Astana36606Development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan discussed in Astana 23.08.2023, 20:1632406Trailer trucks stuck in queue at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border 01.08.2023, 16:36119336Inflation in July was 14% 01.08.2023, 13:48119041Kazakhstan plans to increase engineering exports by almost 3 times 03.08.2023, 18:19117516Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed contracts for 190.8 million dollars 03.08.2023, 16:16114861Kazakhstan and Afghanistan intend to expand trade and economic cooperation 02.08.2023, 15:27112751Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected