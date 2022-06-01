FEI World Cup Eurasian League 2022, Almaty
31.05.2022, 23:05 1656
relevant news
Shanghai Starts China’s Biggest COVID-19 Lockdown in 2 Years
29.03.2022, 19:59 125421
In Kazakhstan, about 700 people were rescued and evacuated from a snow drift during the day
24.03.2022, 14:46 126831
Consequences of tragic January events in Kazakhstan
17.03.2022, 17:21 125456
Most read
25.05.2022, 18:30Head of State briefed on realization of his tasks regarding NSC's reformation 26.05.2022, 11:3040636Kazakhstan ready to share achievements in cyber security 27.05.2022, 20:3038921PM says foreign tourists should follow Japan face mask rules 27.05.2022, 17:3038386Kazakh President sends letter of appreciation to cultural figure Aitzhan Toktagan 27.05.2022, 16:2035451Kazakhstan has potential to develop its own monkeypox vaccine 06.05.2022, 19:4591326Strengthening country’s defense capacity is of particular importance – Kazakh President 06.05.2022, 13:1089116President Tokayev awards top military and special ranks 05.05.2022, 15:0086196President Tokayev discusses red tape reduction with Alikhan Baimenov 06.05.2022, 12:3085961Draft law on amendments to Kazakh Constitution published 04.05.2022, 14:4080946Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Nazarbayev University