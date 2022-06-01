Система Orphus

FEI World Cup Eurasian League 2022, Almaty

31.05.2022, 23:05 1656

A heavy downpour flooded the streets of Almaty

12.05.2022, 08:31 38931

The beauty of spring fields in Almaty region

04.05.2022, 08:25 38991

Fire In Pavlodar School

22.04.2022, 19:40 80896

Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar

Kazakhstan Deal With Flood Consequences

09.04.2022, 00:14 109141

Images | telegram/qr_tjm

Spring in Almaty

06.04.2022, 23:44 112686

Shanghai Starts China’s Biggest COVID-19 Lockdown in 2 Years

29.03.2022, 19:59 125421

Images | iz.ru

China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai.

In Kazakhstan, about 700 people were rescued and evacuated from a snow drift during the day

24.03.2022, 14:46 126831

Images | telegram/МЧС

Consequences of tragic January events in Kazakhstan

17.03.2022, 17:21 125456
