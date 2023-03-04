Tell a friend

Residents of China on Sunday celebrate the New Year according to the lunar calendar (Chunze), which will be held under the sign of the black water rabbit.





This is the first New Year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Chinese residents can freely travel around the country, which became possible after local authorities lifted anti-covid restrictions on movement around the country, as well as border bans, in December last year. According to the State Administration for Immigration Affairs of the People's Republic of China, the number of entries and exits from China during the upcoming holidays on the occasion of the Lunar New Year will be about 600 thousand, which is almost twice the number of entries and exits from China during the New Year holidays a year earlier, Bigasia reports.