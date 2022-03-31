Система Orphus

In Kazakhstan, about 700 people were rescued and evacuated from a snow drift during the day

24.03.2022, 14:46 3291

Images | telegram/МЧС

relevant news

Shanghai Starts China’s Biggest COVID-19 Lockdown in 2 Years

29.03.2022, 19:59 1881

Images | iz.ru

China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai.

Consequences of tragic January events in Kazakhstan

17.03.2022, 17:21 2061
Consequences of tragic January events in Kazakhstan


Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony

04.02.2022, 22:16 112441

Images | olympic.kz

How Beijing looks like before the Olympics

28.01.2022, 21:23 112636

Images | gazeta.ru

ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022

12.01.2022, 22:40 166321

Images | facebook | Сергей Алексеенок

Fireworks in honor of Kazakhstan`s 30th anniversary of Independence Day in Almaty

16.12.2021, 23:52 246506

Images | Zakon.kz

India's Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe 2021

14.12.2021, 18:46 278177

Images | iz.ru

Zenit St Petersburg's stars brought out shelter dogs before a game as part of a new campaign

05.12.2021, 23:06 402763

Images | gazeta.ru

Zenit St Petersburg's stars put on an adorable display with puppies from local shelters in a heartwarming attempt to get them adopted, as they walk out for a game cuddling the pooches, DailyMail reports.

Zenit St Petersburg's players have pulled together for a paw-some idea in an adorable attempt to get puppies adopted from local shelters in Russia. 

Ahead of their Russian Premier League match against FC Rostov yesterday, the starting XI walked out on to the pitch carrying the dogs in their arms.

It is not the first time that football has partnered with foundations to find pups their forever home, but Zenit's adorable display warmed the hearts on a chilly evening.

The video showing the players cuddling up to the pooches has already gone viral.


