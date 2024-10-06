01.10.2024, 00:27 4621
Kazakh Tazy breed gain international recognition
Images | Ruben Kazaryan instagram/rubenkazaryanproduction
For the first time in the history of the Federation Cynologique Internationale (FCI), dogs of the Kazakh Tazy breed were officially exhibited in the 10th breed group of greyhounds.
relevant news
06.09.2024, 11:56 54096
Joint tactical and special exercise "Rosk" was held in Kazakhstan
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
On September 4-5, 2024, a joint tactical and special exercise "Rock" was held in the Almaty region of the Republic of Kazakhstan with departments of bodies authorized in the field of prevention and liquidation of consequences of emergency situations of the CSTO member states.
16.08.2024, 18:09 89121
World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sports is taking place in Almaty
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
On August 15, the opening ceremony of the XIII World Championship among boys and juniors and the IX World Championship among girls and juniors in fire and rescue sports took place at the central stadium.
The strongest athletes from Belarus, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Russia, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic take part in the world championship.
08.08.2024, 11:07 108681
Largest family in Kazakhstan has had its 19th child
Images | 7152.kz
In Petropavlovsk, the 19th child was born into the largest and most famous family of the Kultyshevs throughout the country. On August 6, a girl was born weighing 4,250 grams and 56 centimeters tall, reports Qazaqstan Media.
Now Pavel and Tatyana Kultyshev have 10 boys and 9 girls.
07.08.2024, 10:58 111986
Dogs hit the waves in surfing championships
Images | surfdogchampionships.com
The World Dog Surfing Championship was held in the USA.
In total, 20 dogs of different breeds and sizes participated in the competition, and more than ten thousand watched them. Labrador Cacao from Brazil took gold this year.
26.07.2024, 20:15 136516
2024 Paris: Inside the Olympic Village
Images | Sali Sabirov/ NOC
The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games will be held today, at 10:30 pm Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As many as 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees will compete in the Games, with the majority of them living in the 54-hectare Olympic Village stretching along three suburbs to the north of Paris: Saint-Denis, Saint Ouen and L'Île-Saint-Denis. 14,500 athletes will be accommodated in 82 buildings.
The Olympic Village offers a diverse range of facilities and services, including a 3,200-seat dining room, 24/7 gym, a hospital covering the area of 3,500 square meters, and a multifunctional center and a minimarket.
12.07.2024, 00:15 158236
Beautiful Powerful Lightning Over Almaty
Images | instagram/dots_foto
28.06.2024, 20:03 184136
Live Frame: Nature's Best Photography
Images | BigPicture Photography: Natural World Photography/Jaime Rojo
The results of the BigPicture Award 2024 have been summed up.
The results of the international photo contest BigPicture Photography: Natural World Photography 2024, dedicated to nature and the world around us, have been published. The California Academy of Sciences selected this year's main images from participants from almost 70 countries around the world. The Grand Prix was won by Jaime Rojo, who captured the "Forest of Monarchs".
07.06.2024, 18:08 227356
China's Chang'e-6 probe sends back images from the far side of the moon
Images | russian.news.cn
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Tuesday released an image of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe, as well as a series of images taken by its lander on the far side of the moon, CGTN reports.
An image of the probe's lander and ascender was taken by a movable camera brought to the moon by the probe.
The images include those of the surface of the landing area taken by the camera during the landing process, as well as pictures of the landing site captured by the panoramic camera.
The image data was transmitted back to Earth through the Queqiao-2 relay satellite, and the images were processed and obtained by the ground application system.
