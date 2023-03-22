21.03.2023, 12:45 2076

Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Images | Aqorda

21.03.2023, 21:00 1051

Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Images | telegram / aqorda_resmi

20.03.2023, 20:34 3521

Almaty prepare to celebrate Nauryz

Images | telegram / almaty_akimat

19.03.2023, 20:25 3586

Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan

17.03.2023, 02:48 9586

Internet photography, video festival collects beauty of Tibet

Images | russian.people.com.cn

 

08.03.2023, 08:49 21371

President of Kazakhstan congratulates women on March 8

Images | Akorda

 

03.03.2023, 17:18 27856

First snowdrops bloomed in Almaty


 

18.02.2023, 08:50 58156

Kazakhstani rescuers in Turkey

Images | MES RK

 

18.02.2023, 01:57 58911

Fauna of Chukotka

Images | telegram | Путешествия Колумба

 

