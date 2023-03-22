21.03.2023, 12:45 2076
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | Aqorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.03.2023, 21:00 1051
Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
20.03.2023, 20:34 3521
Almaty prepare to celebrate Nauryz
19.03.2023, 20:25 3586
Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan
17.03.2023, 02:48 9586
Internet photography, video festival collects beauty of Tibet
Images | russian.people.com.cn
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.03.2023, 08:49 21371
President of Kazakhstan congratulates women on March 8
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2023, 17:18 27856
First snowdrops bloomed in Almaty
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.02.2023, 08:50 58156
Kazakhstani rescuers in Turkey
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.02.2023, 01:57 58911
Fauna of Chukotka
Images | telegram | Путешествия Колумба
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
21.03.2023, 12:45Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday 21.03.2023, 12:471521Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday 21.03.2023, 21:001046Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday 19.03.2023, 12:5144246Voter turnout for elections reaches 30.65%, Kazakh CEC 15.03.2023, 18:2634636Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Azerbaijan on cooperation in plant quarantine and protection 15.03.2023, 13:2234601Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting 16.03.2023, 11:3832406Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe 16.03.2023, 07:0932366Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Ankara 20.02.2023, 18:2599056Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry 21.02.2023, 13:27979161,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships 20.02.2023, 09:1786726Heriot-Watt University to open its branch in Kazakhstan 23.02.2023, 14:4883181Oil production at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks to begin in 2028 27.02.2023, 10:2875461Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Azerbaijan rises 7 times in 2022