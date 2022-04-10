Kazakhstan Deal With Flood Consequences
09.04.2022, 00:14 4466
relevant news
Shanghai Starts China’s Biggest COVID-19 Lockdown in 2 Years
29.03.2022, 19:59 20616
Images | iz.ru
China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai.
In Kazakhstan, about 700 people were rescued and evacuated from a snow drift during the day
24.03.2022, 14:46 22026
Consequences of tragic January events in Kazakhstan
17.03.2022, 17:21 20771
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony
04.02.2022, 22:16 131176
ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022
12.01.2022, 22:40 185056
Most read
04.04.2022, 19:50Catalin Radu appointed as Director General of Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan 05.04.2022, 17:4022891Kazakh President receives Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev 05.04.2022, 20:0622886President Tokayev meets with Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov 05.04.2022, 20:2122886New Mayor of Zhanaozen city named 05.04.2022, 22:5722886Tokayev holds meeting with Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev 11.03.2022, 15:201043111st meeting of Water Council takes place at Government 15.03.2022, 11:4591301Kazakhstan set to ensure food security 14.03.2022, 20:3088616Head of State signs decree on measures to promote financial stability 14.03.2022, 13:4488271Kazakhstan and Slovakia debate cooperation prospects 15.03.2022, 10:1187866Gross int'l reserves of Kazakhstan grew by USD 161 mln in Feb