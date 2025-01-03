Tell a friend

Lights were lit on 80 New Year trees in Almaty, marking the beginning of the festive season.





The ceremonial lighting of the city's main Christmas tree with a height of 25 meters took place on Abai Square. Under the snowfall, in the spotlight, she gathered more than 8 thousand residents and guests of Almaty nearby.





A solemn ceremony of lighting over 30 festive Christmas trees of the capital took place in Astana. More than 15,000 people took part in the event.





A lot of entertainment is organized at all locations: ice rinks, slides, mafas (small architectural forms), photo zones and much more.