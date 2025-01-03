30.12.2024, 14:46 9211
New Year's mood in electric trains
Images | railways.kz
31.12.2024, 14:16 9476
Furry friends celebrate New Year
Images | Depositphotos
21.12.2024, 14:55 29601
Kazakhstan’s Main New Year Trees Lights Up
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Lights were lit on 80 New Year trees in Almaty, marking the beginning of the festive season.
The ceremonial lighting of the city's main Christmas tree with a height of 25 meters took place on Abai Square. Under the snowfall, in the spotlight, she gathered more than 8 thousand residents and guests of Almaty nearby.
A solemn ceremony of lighting over 30 festive Christmas trees of the capital took place in Astana. More than 15,000 people took part in the event.
A lot of entertainment is organized at all locations: ice rinks, slides, mafas (small architectural forms), photo zones and much more.
04.12.2024, 10:10 61861
Festival of craftsmen and ethno-designers in Aktobe
Images | Akimat of Aktobe region
One of the days of the festival is dedicated to ethnic designers and craftsmen who create modern Kazakh national clothes.
They held a special defile.
18.11.2024, 11:36 100651
Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig wins Miss Universe 2024
Images | Raquel Cunha/Reuters
The 21-year-old, a competitive dancer, entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer, beat more than 120 other contestants to win the annual beauty pageant in Mexico City on Saturday night.
01.10.2024, 00:27 179386
Kazakh Tazy breed gain international recognition
Images | Ruben Kazaryan instagram/rubenkazaryanproduction
For the first time in the history of the Federation Cynologique Internationale (FCI), dogs of the Kazakh Tazy breed were officially exhibited in the 10th breed group of greyhounds.
06.09.2024, 11:56 228871
Joint tactical and special exercise "Rosk" was held in Kazakhstan
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
On September 4-5, 2024, a joint tactical and special exercise "Rock" was held in the Almaty region of the Republic of Kazakhstan with departments of bodies authorized in the field of prevention and liquidation of consequences of emergency situations of the CSTO member states.
16.08.2024, 18:09 263896
World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sports is taking place in Almaty
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
On August 15, the opening ceremony of the XIII World Championship among boys and juniors and the IX World Championship among girls and juniors in fire and rescue sports took place at the central stadium.
The strongest athletes from Belarus, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Russia, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic take part in the world championship.
08.08.2024, 11:07 282916
Largest family in Kazakhstan has had its 19th child
Images | 7152.kz
In Petropavlovsk, the 19th child was born into the largest and most famous family of the Kultyshevs throughout the country. On August 6, a girl was born weighing 4,250 grams and 56 centimeters tall, reports Qazaqstan Media.
Now Pavel and Tatyana Kultyshev have 10 boys and 9 girls.
