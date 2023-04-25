24.04.2023, 18:26 2101
Spring Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.04.2023, 19:51 11476
Kazakh President chairs meeting on results of country’s socio economic development
Images | Akorda
16.04.2023, 10:45 20791
Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana
09.04.2023, 23:29 31406
Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda
Images | Akorda
03.04.2023, 13:58 43296
Mangistau Region Rescue Fire Lane Overcome Psychological Training
Images | MES RK
21.03.2023, 21:00 64596
Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
21.03.2023, 12:45 65526
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | Aqorda
20.03.2023, 20:34 67066
Almaty prepare to celebrate Nauryz
