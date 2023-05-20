16.05.2023, 22:49 3796
Tokayev received winners of World Boxing Championship
Images | Akorda
15.05.2023, 16:38 6391
Rally against animal cruelty in Almaty
Images | fond KARE
An authorized rally on sabotage and non-compliance by local authorities with the law on the responsible treatment of animals, which gathered about 500 residents from all over Kazakhstan, was held in Almaty.
27.04.2023, 22:14 36456
XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly
Images | Akorda
24.04.2023, 18:26 43606
Spring Almaty
19.04.2023, 19:51 52986
Kazakh President chairs meeting on results of country’s socio economic development
Images | Akorda
16.04.2023, 10:45 62301
Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana
09.04.2023, 23:29 72916
Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda
Images | Akorda
03.04.2023, 13:58 84806
Mangistau Region Rescue Fire Lane Overcome Psychological Training
Images | MES RK
