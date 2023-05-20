16.05.2023, 22:49 3796

Tokayev received winners of World Boxing Championship

Images | Akorda

 

15.05.2023, 16:38 6391

Rally against animal cruelty in Almaty

Images | fond KARE
An authorized rally on sabotage and non-compliance by local authorities with the law on the responsible treatment of animals, which gathered about 500 residents from all over Kazakhstan, was held in Almaty.
 

27.04.2023, 22:14 36456

XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly

Images | Akorda

 

24.04.2023, 18:26 43606

Spring Almaty


 

19.04.2023, 19:51 52986

Kazakh President chairs meeting on results of country’s socio economic development

Images | Akorda

 

16.04.2023, 10:45 62301

Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana


 

09.04.2023, 23:29 72916

Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda

Images | Akorda

 

03.04.2023, 13:58 84806

Mangistau Region Rescue Fire Lane Overcome Psychological Training

Images | MES RK

 

21.03.2023, 21:00 105466

Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Images | telegram / aqorda_resmi

