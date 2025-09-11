08.09.2025, 12:29 3936

Total Lunar Eclipse Over Kazakhstan - "Blood Moon" September 7

Images | instagram/dots_foto
On the night of September 7-8, 2025, residents of Kazakhstan witnessed a rare astronomical phenomenon - a total lunar eclipse. The Moon turned a dark red or brownish-orange hue - an effect known as the "Blood Moon".

According to Astana time (UTC+5), the phases of the eclipse were distributed as follows:

  • The penumbral phase began at about 21:26
  • The total phase - from 22:29 to 23:53, peak - at 23:11
  • Completion - approximately 00:56

The duration of the total phase was about 82 minutes, and the total time of the eclipse was about 5.5 hours.
 

