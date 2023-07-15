16.06.2023, 21:31 67971
Training camp of the Kazakhstan national team in Almaty
kff.kz
12.07.2023, 20:38 9696
Polypropylene production plant in Atyrau region
kpi.kz
12.07.2023, 07:57 11911
Eight-lane bridge coming across Esentai in Almaty under construction
Akimat of Almaty
The inspection of the bridge over the Esentai River along Al-Farabi Avenue determines that the bridge is in an emergency condition, the head of the Almaty City Mobility Department Sagyndyk Telibayev said.
In order to avoid traffic jams on the bridge, the number of lanes will be increased from six to eight - four in two directions. The bridge will be expanded due to new separate bridge structures for pedestrians and cyclists. Before the reconstruction, pedestrians moved across the bridge, which was unsafe, given that the speed along Al-Farabi Avenue is 80 km/h.
The reconstruction of the bridge structure will be carried out in three stages: now work is underway on the levelling layer, after that waterproofing will be carried out, and then asphalt pavement. In total, the bridge includes 96 beams. To date, 27 beams have been replaced," Sagyndyk Telibayev said.
11.07.2023, 23:04 12581
Astana General Development Plan Presented
Akorda
07.07.2023, 23:33 24086
Military music festival kicks off in Astana
Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan
06.07.2023, 23:22 24211
Drone show in Astana: more than 25 thousand people saw the performance in the sky
akimat of Astana
19.06.2023, 18:23 61451
Burning deadwood smoke covered Astana
13.06.2023, 12:06 76576
Fire in the Abai region
MES RK
02.06.2023, 17:58 98316
Kazakhstani schoolers take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace
Akorda
