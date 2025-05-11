Tell a friend

The Day of People's Unity in Kazakhstan is a national holiday and is a day off. The holiday has been celebrated since 1996. On October 18, 1995, a decree was signed declaring May 1 as the Day of People's Unity in Kazakhstan, thereby canceling the celebration of International Workers' Solidarity Day.





According to the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, about 130 ethnic groups live in peace and harmony in the republic. The unity of the people is an indicator of a strong and prosperous state, the basis of which is tolerance and intercultural dialogue.