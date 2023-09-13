12.09.2023, 17:19 5026
11 thermal power stations of Kazakhstan are in critical condition
Images
The Commission for Economic Deregulation has held today a meeting for discussing the results of inspection of several thermal power plants of the country. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired the meeting, Kazinform learned from the government’s press office.
Prosecution authorities inspected 11 private TPPs for the compliance of legislation in heat power industry and natural monopolies and detected a number of violations. Equipment at each of the stations is in critical condition, which can lead to accidents during the heating season. Following the meeting, the authorized structures were tasked to talk to the owners of TPPs to carry out overhaul and modernization of the stations.
Alikhan Smailov tasked to compile a schedule of works for 2023-2024 and monitor its performance. In case of violation of the obligations, the TPPs will be withdrawn by the state, he said.go
12.09.2023, 12:32 7086
Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan named
Images
The Government decreed to appoint Yerlan Nurpeissov as the Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
Born in 1971 in East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Almaty Technical Institute of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.
Throughout his career worked at the firefighting services in East Kazakhstan, emergency situations departments in Almaty and Almaty region.
Since September 2020 up to present headed the emergency situations department of East Kazakhstan.
11.09.2023, 11:37 6931
Suppression of low-quality works, introduction of new technologies and materials: Alikhan Smailov outlines tasks in road construction sphere
Images
Issues of construction and reconstruction of roads of republican, regional and district values were considered at the Headquarters for the implementation of the election program of the Head of State under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported that the President has set a task to qualitatively build and reconstruct 8 thousand kilometers of roads of the republican network until 2029.
Thus, in the coming years it is planned to gradually implement priority road projects with a total length of 4.7 thousand km. They are aimed at modernization of the industry and strengthening the transit potential of the republic on the Trans-Caspian international transport route.
Three projects with a total length of 2,000 kilometers, for which there is a high level of development, are the first priority for today. These are the routes "Border of the Russian Federation - Martuk - Aktobe - Ulgaysyn - Kyzylorda", "Zhezkazgan - Karaganda" and "Saryagash City Bypass". Construction and installation works are already underway on some sections, while others are expected to start in 2024 and 2025.
Along with this, the development of roadside service infrastructure continues. Today there are more than 1.6 thousand service facilities along the republican highways, 78% of them meet the requirements of the National Standard. By the end of the year it is planned to launch another 78 new facilities, as well as 25 warm sanitary facilities. In general, by 2029, the construction of over 300 new service facilities meeting the National Standard will be ensured.
As for the local road network, today 85% of 70 thousand kilometers are in the normative condition. Akimats are working on 4.2 thousand kilometers this year. In general, 14 thousand kilometers of regional and district roads are planned to be repaired till 2029.
At the same time, within the framework of reforming the road sector, mechanisms to tighten control over the process of road construction are being introduced and regulatory documents are being improved.
Prime Minister stressed that until recently tenders for large road projects, implemented at the expense of international financial organizations, were often won by foreign companies, suitable in terms of requirements. Then they passed orders for subcontracting to Kazakhstan firms.
Now, as a result of the work done to change some requirements (reducing the annual financial turnover, adding the need to have their own special equipment in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the inadmissibility of subcontracting more than 50% of the work, etc.) Kazakh companies independently, or uniting in consortiums, can win such competitions and significantly increase their income.
At session with the report also acted the chairman of board of NC KazAutoZhol JSC Meirhat Kasymbayev. Akims of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliev, Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov and Zhetisu region Beibit Issabaev told about the work carried out in the regions.
Prime Minister emphasized that the transport industry should become one of the locomotives of economic development of the country. This year the first Big Almaty Ring Road concession project was implemented, providing passage of about 50 thousand cars per day. Major highway projects are nearing completion: "Almaty - Karaganda", "Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk", "Merke - Burylbaital", "Aktobe - Kandyagash" and "Atyrau - Astrakhan".
At the same time, the head of the Government pointed out that often the quality of roads does not stand up to criticism.
You know how many complaints are coming from the population. For a simple person there is no difference - the road is republican or local. He needs good roads near his home, in the city, village or between settlements. We all need it, our economy," Alikhan Smailov said.
He noted that the construction season is already coming to an end, so road construction works should be significantly intensified in September. At the same time, Prime Minister demanded to ensure proper quality of roads, "so that in the spring the asphalt does not run off with the snow".
It is becoming a norm when akimats delay the restoration of the roadbed after the engineering communications. A striking example is the absence of a road for more than 5 years after the laying of utilities in the Karasu microdistrict of Almaty. A group of activists sent a lawsuit to the Specialized Interdistrict Administrative Court. At the same time, the technical supervisor and the Department of Energy reported on the qualitative restoration of the roadbed. Also, residents of Rakhat microdistrict in Almaty complain about the lack of road," Alikhan Smailov said.
As noted by the Head of Government, roads linking settlements with the "outside world" require special attention - when the life and health of people depend on its condition or availability in general.
According to him, in some regions there is also a misuse and inefficient use of budget funds intended for road construction. For example, the regional prosecutor Zhetisu voiced the facts of illegal spending of money, as a result of which the procedures for 35 tenders totaling 3 billion tenge were canceled.
Another important issue is the movement of heavy heavy trucks on highways.
It is not uncommon when during the repair and construction of one road dump trucks break other roads, including recently repaired ones. For example, on the Narmanbet - Balkhash highway in Karaganda region, ore from the Shubartau open pit began to be transported along the recently repaired road. The weight of a dump truck with ore is 60 tons! As a result, all the new asphalt was spoiled. There are many such examples, even in cities," Alikhan Smailov noted.
Prime Minister emphasized that it is necessary to take a comprehensive approach to solving the problems of design and construction of roads, as well as their maintenance. For this purpose, the Ministry of Transport was specially reconstituted on the instructions of the Head of State.
The Ministry has been set specific tasks to "reset" the road construction industry. It is necessary to strengthen the role of the National Center for Quality of Road Assets to stop poor-quality road construction works, introduction of new technologies and materials. It is also necessary to tighten the requirements and adopt new regulatory documents," Head of the Government said.
07.09.2023, 13:56 34736
Irrigation and drainage systems modernization in southern regions discussed by Government
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular session of the Coordination Council on cooperation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan with international financial organizations, primeminister.kz reports.
The event was attended by representatives of the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, heads of central government agencies, Atameken, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Samruk-Kazyna Fund.
Thus, they discussed topical issues of construction and reconstruction of irrigation and drainage systems in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions on the total area of more than 105 thousand hectares, as well as connection of 1500 rural settlements to high-speed Internet, which will affect about 200 thousand households or more than 1 million people.
Along with this, the plans for reconstruction of the highway "Karaganda - Zhezkazgan", which will improve transport connectivity of the region, stimulate the development of logistics services and trade, as well as the construction of new sewage treatment facilities in the city of Aktobe were considered.
In addition, the participants discussed the modernization of a number of railroad tracks, purchase of new passenger cars and electric locomotives.
Following the results of the session, Prime Minister instructed the first heads of state bodies to strengthen control over the timely and effective use of funds attracted from MFIs.
06.09.2023, 20:47 49636
Kazakh Head of State receives Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund Chairman Bolat Zhamish
Images
The Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund has established a sustainable charity model at the national scale since January 2022, Chairman Bolat Zhamishev said during the meeting, Kazinform cites Akorda.
According to Zhamishev, the Fund run on the principles of transparency, accountability, legitimacy, and sustainability makes a huge contribution to the development of the ecosystem of charity in the country.
He went on to note that up to 40 charitable programs and projects worth KZT146.5 aimed at addressing key issues of Kazakhstanis in the areas as healthcare, education, social security, culture and sport are financed by the Fund.
The Fund’s work also envisages assistance to those suffered during emergencies. 36 names of pharmaceuticals to the tune of KZT24.9bn as well as seven medical devices have been purchased.
The Fund has contributed to the creation of a system of pivotal schools (80 schools), competence centers aimed at increasing the education level in rural areas, especially in small schools.
Nationwide, over 2,200 students have received grants and scholarships of the Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund.
So far, there have been opened 24 sports halls for rural youth, four early intervention centers, and four centers for children with autism and other mental disorders.
On August 15, the 2nd Conference of National Charity ‘The Fund for the Regions’ holding roundtables in all the regions of the country to discuss initiatives and defining projects taking into account of the needs and features of reach region kicked off. The proposals developed are to serve as a basis for the Fund’s activity in 2024.
06.09.2023, 16:50 49441
Zhenis Kassymbek reports to President on Astana city's socio-economic development
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, Kazinform reports via Akorda.
The President was informed about the city’s socio-economic and infrastructure development.
As Kassymbek said, positive dynamics is observed in all key economic indicators.
In 7 months of 2023, the volume of investments increased by 9.2% and reached 978.5 billion tenge. 25 investment projects worth 87 billion tenge will be commissioned by the end of the year, including 15 projects in processing sector.
The Head of State was reported about the course of construction of gas heating stations and Thermal Power Plant 3, which will be put into operation stage-by-stage in the upcoming heating season.
The Mayor told the President about construction of social facilities (schools, affordable social housing and health centers), completion of long-delayed construction projects, demolition of dilapidated buildings, and development of residential areas.
According to him, 11 schools will be built in Astana till the end of 2023. Four of them have already been opened. 24 schools for almost 90,000 children will be built under the Comfortable School national project. 15 of them will be located in rapidly developing areas of Yessil and Nura districts.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks to Zhenis Kassymbek on further development of social and engineering infrastructure, preparation for heating season and landscaping the city.
06.09.2023, 15:57 49531
Kazakh President receives Ecology Minister
The Head of State received Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set certain tasks to execute the new environmental legislation and preserve natural resources, to take the control over the implementation of the emission reduction plan for large enterprises and introduction of automated emission monitoring system.
The Head of State stressed the need to adopt system-based measures to improve material and technical resources of the ministry’s subordinate organizations and implement the early wildfire detection system at the national parks, and further training of the forest workers.
06.09.2023, 08:18 55261
General layout of Konayev city presented to President Tokayev
Images
As Director of LLP Urbostil Lyubov Nyssanbayeva informed the President, the design area of Konayev city will reach 19,000 hectares by 2025, and population will make 200,000 people, Kazinform reports via Akorda.
As per the new general layout, a new cultural and public center will be built on Zhana Ile area. Social, cultural, housing, educational and recreational facilities will be opened there.
More than 20 thousand jobs will be created in core clusters and enterprises of the city. This will enable to increase the number of small and medium businesses and employ over 30 thousand people.
Governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev presented to the Head of State a project on landscaping the city’s embankment. In his words, a 1,000-meter long promenade will be built which will be expanded to 3,000 meters in future.
Special attention will be given to the digitalization of the region, Sultangaziyev said.
Thus, the region is implementing a project on high-speed internet connection of 67 social facilities and on laying a fiber-optic communication line with a total length of 104 kilometers for further implementation of 5G project.
05.09.2023, 17:31 54776
Alikhan Smailov sets tasks for new Shymkent akim
On the instructions of the Head of State, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in Shymkent to participate in the meeting of deputies of the maslikhat of the city.
During the meeting two candidates for the post of Akim of the city - Rashid Mynbayev and Gabit Syzdykbekov were presented to the deputies for consideration. The corresponding letter of the Head of State was read out by Alikhan Smailov.
As a result of open voting 10 deputies voted for Mynbayev, 19 deputies supported the candidacy of Syzdykbekov. A total of 29 deputies took part in the meeting.
At the meeting with Shymkent's activists held afterwards, Alikhan Smailov noted that more than 5 years have passed since it received the status of a city of republican significance.
Today the city is one of the leading industrial and economic centers with a population of more than one million people. In this regard, providing residents with quality drinking water, electricity and heat, modernization of social facilities are priority tasks of local executive bodies," he said, adding that it is also necessary to ensure the achievement of planned indicators in housing construction.
As the Head of Government noted, Shymkent should be a city with a favorable economic and business environment. For this purpose it is necessary to create appropriate conditions for investors and give priority to the implementation of industrial projects that will give impetus to the development of the city.
We widely support Shymkent's experience in creating industrial zones for SMEs. This year, a program is being implemented to disseminate this experience in all regions. We can say that Shymkent is the center of small and medium business. Therefore, the work on launching small industrial zones should be continued," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized that with the growth of population, the load on social facilities increases. In this regard, within the framework of the National Project "Comfortable School" 18 new educational institutions for 28 thousand students are planned to be built in the city.
In addition, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the importance of construction of a new Palace of Students and Shymkent City Opera and Ballet Theater, which are being built on behalf of the President.
Along with this, it was noted that stabilization of food prices remains one of the most important tasks. In this direction, it is necessary to effectively use the existing mechanisms of regulation and control, as well as to ensure the filling of the domestic market with quality domestic goods. The expansion of the city trade and logistics center will also contribute to the achievement of the goal.
In conclusion, Prime Minister wished the new Akim and employees of all local executive bodies successful fulfillment of tasks set by the Head of State and Government.
