This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Alikhan Smailov holds Baiterek Holding's Board of Directors meeting
relevant news
New CEO of Kazatomprom appointed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Several large investment projects discussed by Government
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Priority directions of science development for 2024-2026 approved in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has entered the top 3 innovative economies of the region "Central and South Asia" after India and Iran. The Ministries of Digital Development, Science and Higher Education should continue to work on creating the necessary conditions for scientists and developing infrastructure so that our position on the world stage improves," Alikhan Smailov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The possibility of duty-free import of goods for personal use is extended in the EAEU
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ministry of Trade and Integration and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" are planning to create a headquarters for systemic solution of export problems
The issue of exports today is extremely topical. And the problems we face today, entrepreneurs will voice. Based on the results of our meeting, we will develop specific proposals... " - Mr. Raimbek Batalov, Chairman of the Presidium of "Atameken" NCE, spoke.
Historically there has been no such thing. The relevance of this day is forage sales. Therefore, we believe, it is necessary to give an opportunity on the export direction. The work of transportation infrastructure we have unstable", - said Muratbek Isabayev.
Colleagues from the ministries concerned, first of all from the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture - we will form a headquarters for exports so that issues related to logistics, transportation, and issues related to measures to support the export direction are synchronized. Because we see that there are difficulties not only in export planning, but also within the country. We are ready to meet with the business community on the platform of the NCE on a regular basis" - said the Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev.
To form an export strategy, a business needs to draw up long-term indicative balances, that is, to indicate which goods you are ready to export, in what volumes, directions and with what frequency. In any bilateral relations with partner countries, the quality and stability of supplies are important. In traditional areas, such as Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, we, together with ministries and businesses, can develop a clear export strategy and fix it. The President has set us the task of turning Kazakhstan into a food hub. To do this, we need to use our strengths and advantages, stimulate the production of high-grade products, as well as develop the flexibility of export directions", - Arman Shakkaliyev stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Implementation of G4 City project discussed by Government
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Minister of Trade and Integration met with journalists
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to study Israeli agro-technologies and water management methods
We are open to the study of Israeli technologies and are ready to attract them to give impetus to the development of agro-industrial complex. The issues of irrigation and water conservation are also very relevant. We want to increase the efficiency of the funds invested by the state and aim to achieve concrete results," the Prime Minister said.
All this should be looked at in a complex: what support measures from the state should be, what should be from science, education and industry. For example, local assembly of units, machines and other equipment. We are ready to work together in these directions," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
25.09.2023, 13:11Trust, but verify: scales in retail outlets will now be checked 25.09.2023, 14:3851261Astana Ballet to present Altyn Kernei chamber concert 26.09.2023, 17:2649951First snow falls in Markakol Nature Reserve in E Kazakhstan region 26.09.2023, 13:2645596COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan stable, says Health Minister 27.09.2023, 07:3043491Elmir Alimzhanov claims bronze at 2023 Asian Games 13.09.2023, 11:0386156Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.9% in 8 months 08.09.2023, 17:0383866Kazakhstan not to raise conscription age 13.09.2023, 12:3981886Kazakhstan plans to increase IT services exports to $1 bln by 2026 08.09.2023, 11:1079016Hong Kong fights flooding after typhoon brings heavy rainfall 15.09.2023, 12:04A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China76721A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China