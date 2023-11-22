This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Alikhan Smailov instructs to develop effective measures to eliminate bottlenecks in rail freight transportation
Systems with video surveillance allow us to effectively monitor the safety of the roadbed. We are building new roads, and heavy-duty vehicles drive overweight on them. There are such facts in the regions: cars weighing 40 tons and more drive. Such a car will drive for a few months and the new road will be finished. Regional Akimats should pay the closest attention to this issue," Alikhan Smailov said.
One of the main barriers of the industry is protracted administrative procedures at the border and airports. Here, too, we must work. We have agreements with neighboring countries on integration of information systems so that we could build one logistics chain along the entire Middle Corridor," Alikhan Smailov noted.
In addition, some regions carry out construction and installation works without control by technical supervision. Contracts with technical supervision are concluded late or not concluded at all. This directly affects the quality of work," Prime Minister pointed out.
For this purpose, the ministries of transport and industry, Samruk-Kazyna JSC need to build clear plans for the development of industry, taking into account the needs of the transport industry," he said.
Given that the development of the transportation industry is a top priority, we will periodically consider all these issues at Government sessions. The industry is rapidly expanding, we have a great growth in demand for transportation services. It is necessary to take all necessary measures to timely build up the relevant capacity of our country," Prime Minister summarized.
