Alikhan Smailov sets tasks for new Shymkent akim

On the instructions of the Head of State, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in Shymkent to participate in the meeting of deputies of the maslikhat of the city.





During the meeting two candidates for the post of Akim of the city - Rashid Mynbayev and Gabit Syzdykbekov were presented to the deputies for consideration. The corresponding letter of the Head of State was read out by Alikhan Smailov.





As a result of open voting 10 deputies voted for Mynbayev, 19 deputies supported the candidacy of Syzdykbekov. A total of 29 deputies took part in the meeting.





At the meeting with Shymkent's activists held afterwards, Alikhan Smailov noted that more than 5 years have passed since it received the status of a city of republican significance.





Today the city is one of the leading industrial and economic centers with a population of more than one million people. In this regard, providing residents with quality drinking water, electricity and heat, modernization of social facilities are priority tasks of local executive bodies," he said, adding that it is also necessary to ensure the achievement of planned indicators in housing construction.





As the Head of Government noted, Shymkent should be a city with a favorable economic and business environment. For this purpose it is necessary to create appropriate conditions for investors and give priority to the implementation of industrial projects that will give impetus to the development of the city.





We widely support Shymkent's experience in creating industrial zones for SMEs. This year, a program is being implemented to disseminate this experience in all regions. We can say that Shymkent is the center of small and medium business. Therefore, the work on launching small industrial zones should be continued," Alikhan Smailov said.





At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized that with the growth of population, the load on social facilities increases. In this regard, within the framework of the National Project "Comfortable School" 18 new educational institutions for 28 thousand students are planned to be built in the city.





In addition, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the importance of construction of a new Palace of Students and Shymkent City Opera and Ballet Theater, which are being built on behalf of the President.





Along with this, it was noted that stabilization of food prices remains one of the most important tasks. In this direction, it is necessary to effectively use the existing mechanisms of regulation and control, as well as to ensure the filling of the domestic market with quality domestic goods. The expansion of the city trade and logistics center will also contribute to the achievement of the goal.





In conclusion, Prime Minister wished the new Akim and employees of all local executive bodies successful fulfillment of tasks set by the Head of State and Government.