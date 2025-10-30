Bektenov chaired Government session on development and digitalization of electric power industry

Images | primeminister.kz

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of the development and digitalization of the electric power industry was considered, primeminister.kz reports.





Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and representatives of national energy sector companies delivered their reports.





According to the Ministry of Energy, Kazakhstan’s power system is operating steadily in parallel with the power systems of the Russian Federation and Central Asian countries. Today, digitalization has become a key instrument for modernizing the sector: a Digital Transformation Map has been developed and approved, defining strategic measures and stages for technology implementation. The energy sector provides 43 public services, 99% of which are available online. By 2027, half of all electricity and heat supply processes will be covered by digital monitoring.





The Prime Minister emphasized the pivotal role of the energy sector in the global economy.





The development of the electric power industry has a significant impact on the pace of industrial growth - from large metallurgical enterprises to small businesses. Therefore, the Head of State has set an ambitious task before the Government - to ensure the large-scale commissioning of new energy sources with a total capacity of 26 GW by 2035," Olzhas Bektenov said.





At present, along with traditional generation, Kazakhstan is developing renewable and nuclear energy sources. Modernization and expansion of existing capacities and utility networks are also being carried out.





Active work is underway to integrate the Western zone of the country into the Unified Energy System and to strengthen the Southern zone networks. This project will complete the loop of Kazakhstan’s energy system and ensure its independence and security. KEGOC has been instructed to accelerate the work while maintaining quality. It was noted that each percentage point increase in available capacity will contribute to economic growth and stimulate investment inflows.





Olzhas Bektenov drew attention to a number of issues, noting that the stability of the energy system directly depends on the availability of sufficient flexible (maneuverable) capacities, the shortage of which is particularly acute during peak hours. Currently, part of the demand is covered through cross-border electricity flows, but energy consumption continues to grow every year due to the launch of new industrial enterprises and the development of data centers and digital infrastructure. Under these conditions, the power sector requires advanced development, including through the active promotion of nuclear energy.





The Prime Minister stressed the importance of timely implementation of all planned energy projects, the introduction of energy storage systems, hybrid power plants, and digital technologies. At the same time, digitalization is a key instrument not only for improving energy efficiency but also for ensuring the reliability of the sector’s operations.





It was noted that digital transformation must be implemented strictly within the established deadlines and with clear coordination among all government agencies and organizations involved. The main goal of this work is to achieve tangible and qualitative changes in the energy sector and the economy as a whole.





During the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov issued a number of instructions to the relevant government bodies.





The Ministry of Energy must ensure the commissioning of 250 MW of energy capacity by the end of the current year and 2.5 GW next year. It is also instructed to keep the operation of existing power plants during the winter period under constant control.





In addition, together with the Ministry of Finance, by the end of this year, the Ministry of Energy is to take measures to establish and maintain the Unified State Management System of the Fuel and Energy Complex, which will ensure the reliable operation of energy facilities through online monitoring.





Furthermore, the Ministries of Energy, Artificial Intelligence, and Finance will launch an Industry Cybersecurity Center and ensure the operation of an operator of the infocommunication infrastructure in the fuel and energy complex by the end of 2026. The new system will be aimed at protecting energy sector entities from cyber threats.





The company Samruk-Energo must complete all necessary activities for the start of construction of combined heat and power plants in the cities of Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk by the end of March next year, while ensuring compliance with advanced environmental standards on emissions.





Coordination and oversight of this work are assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.