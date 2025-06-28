By Presidential Instruction, Olzhas Bektenov Attends Opening of Ministry of Internal Affairs Management Academy During "Law and Order" Week

Images | primeminister.kz

By the instruction of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Management Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan was officially opened in Astana as part of the announced "Law and Order" Week, primeminister.kz reports.





Delivering a welcome speech, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the establishment of the new educational institution is part of the President’s systematic policy aimed at strengthening public safety, improving governance efficiency, and enhancing human resource capacity.





In recent years, measures have been taken to address growing challenges, including the establishment of the Committee for Countering Drug-Related Crime, the formation of specialized units to combat cyber threats and domestic violence, and the strengthening of digital infrastructure and analytical capabilities.





The creation of the Academy is a logical continuation of the transformation of the law enforcement system announced by the Head of State. Our task is to implement a new model of public order by strengthening professional capacity. Institutional reforms will give strong momentum to the development of a service-oriented model for law enforcement agencies. The unconditional priority of the President’s course is the safety of citizens and the enforcement of the principle of Law and Order," Bektenov stated.





The President’s directive to reset the law enforcement system will enable the formation of a pool of managers with strategic thinking. Integrating technological innovations into the educational process will expand the range of tools and support the adoption of modern approaches needed for competitive performance in an era of global digitalization and widespread AI integration.





During the opening ceremony, Olzhas Bektenov also toured the Academy’s facilities and familiarized himself with the modern technologies used by law enforcement, including a digital lab, a digital solutions classroom, AI-powered traffic safety analytics, a remote monitoring platform for patrol cars with built-in radar, robotic systems, smart glasses, and more. Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov presented the results of evaluations for interagency senior academic training programs.





The Academy’s curriculum is focused on developing management competencies and mastering modern methods. Each year, over 100 individuals will be trained for leadership roles, with an additional 30 enrolled in master’s and doctoral programs. The first cohort, consisting of personnel from regional police departments, has already begun training.





The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Prosecutor General’s Office, the National Security Committee, the Supreme Judicial Council, various ministries and regional administrations, members of Parliament, the Public Council of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, leadership and faculty of the MIA’s higher education institutions, foreign delegations from relevant agencies, representatives of international organizations, the academic and expert community, and the private sector.