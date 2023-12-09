Comprehensive plan for further development of major oil and gas and petrochemical projects in Kazakhstan approved by Government

Tell a friend

The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan approved a comprehensive plan for the development of major oil and gas and petrochemical projects for 2023 - 2027. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





The adopted Comprehensive Plan is aimed at the implementation of 20 significant projects in the oil and gas industry, oil and gas refining, as well as oil and gas chemical industry with an expected investment of $37.3 billion.





In particular, the document provides for the implementation of major oil and gas projects at Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan fields, aimed at increasing oil production to 105.5 million tons and gas production to 82.1 billion m3 by 2027.





It is also worth noting that the construction of gas processing plants envisioned by the Comprehensive Plan will have a significant impact on meeting the needs of the domestic market.





In addition, three projects are envisaged to supply the domestic market with petroleum products. It is planned that by 2029 production capacity at the Shymkent refinery will be increased from 6 to 12 million tons. As a result, the country will produce 18 million tons of oil products per year. In turn, to ensure oil supplies to the refinery, projects will be implemented to expand the Kenkiyak-Atyrau oil pipeline from 6 to 15 million tons per year and Kenkiyak-Kumkol from 10 to 20 million tons per year.





As for the oil and gas chemical industry, it should be noted that the implementation of such projects as construction of the first integrated gas chemical complex for polyethylene production with a capacity of 1.25 million tons and the infrastructure project of gas separation complex with a processing capacity of 9.1 billion m3 will significantly increase the production of oil and gas chemical products, attract large investments and use the full potential of raw materials of the Tengiz field.





At the same time, 7 projects with total investments of about $10 bln are envisaged within the framework of geological exploration projects and field development. The key projects are development and preparation for production at Kalamkas-more and Khazar fields, development of Urikhtau gas condensate field, as well as Karaton-Podsolovoye geological exploration project.