Comprehensive plan for further development of major oil and gas and petrochemical projects in Kazakhstan approved by Government
Construction of new thermal power plant starts in Kyzylorda
Punishment up to dismissal: Alikhan Smailov demands to eliminate shortcomings in digitization of land resources
Digitization is precisely aimed at reducing corruption and reducing the volume of incorrect data, excluding the facts of granting land plots according to inappropriate coordinates. All these issues should be resolved as a result of digitization," Alikhan Smailov said.
We will look at each region. If from the new year the issuance of permits to people will bog down, we will punish up to the dismissal of the relevant responsible persons in the regions. We want to make transparency, digitize this public service, and master plans and DDPs do not correspond to current information. That is why in most cases automatic refusals are issued. But I want to emphasize that we will not go backwards. We will move forward all the same. Those who hinder this process, we will simply fire them. We will put other people who are determined to fulfill their functions properly," Alikhan Smailov said.
We don't have time. We have big losses of water resources. And digitization is one of the really working mechanisms for water saving, more efficient resource management. Therefore, we should speed up the introduction of this platform and work on digitalization of the water sector as a whole," he concluded.
President Tokayev briefed on investment potential of Aktobe rgn
Prime Minister discusses implementation of new Comprehensive Industry Development Plan for coming 5 years with Union of Machine-Builders of Kazakhstan head
- GVA (gross value added) by 4.5 times;
- PVI (physical volume index) by 2.2 times;
- export volume by 3 times;
- investment volume by 1.5 times.
Implementation of the Comprehensive Plan is our priority task today. We will make every effort for qualitative fulfillment of the set target indicators and further modernization of the domestic machine-building industry," the head of the Union of Machine-Builders of Kazakhstan said.
Senators: Our task is to hear first-hand about the existing problems of firefighters and rescuers
This legal act is aimed at improving the social status of employees of civil protection agencies and raises issues of improving fire, industrial and seismic safety. At our parliamentary hearings, we plan to discuss the innovations of this bill, as well as the problems of the civil protection system. Our main task is to hear first-hand what problems exist today and what needs to be changed. For our part, we are ready to bring these issues to public discussion, as well as provide assistance as part of our legislative activities", - the senator said.
Government to continue supporting young people in their aspiration to become teachers - Alikhan Smailov
Today we lack about 5 thousand teachers. At the same time, universities annually graduate about 50 thousand specialists. However, many of them do not go into the profession. There are plenty of reasons for this," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
We are increasing teachers' salaries, removing inappropriate workload and reporting. A set of measures has been taken to attract talented young people to pedagogy. Requirements for admission to pedagogical universities have been raised. And it is right," Prime Minister said.
However, the very complexity of the process of teaching in schools, the mass of requirements and the opinion formed in society that "everything is the teacher's fault", has led to a decrease in the attractiveness of this profession. Therefore, the state will continue to support young people in their desire to get a teaching profession," Head of the Government emphasized.
Now we must improve the quality of education and revise teaching methods for students of pedagogical universities and colleges. We need to modernize curricula, including the competencies in demand. We need to take into account all modern realities," Prime Minister listed.
It is necessary to develop and adopt appropriate regional programs to reduce the shortage of personnel in the field until February 15," he said.
It is necessary to ensure continuity of the system of pedagogical education, continuity of the content of training programs from kindergarten to university. Moreover, it is necessary to strengthen the work on providing methodological support to organizations of preschool, secondary, technical and vocational education," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
Kazakhstan plans to increase cargo transit from China to Europe through its territory 5 times by 2029
In order to increase cargo flows along these routes and ensure the rapid passage of goods, it is necessary to reduce the existing barriers as much as possible. These include long procedures of document registration and border crossing, underdeveloped infrastructure, poor organization of transportation and many others. This is what the participants of the cargo transportation process complain about now," Prime Minister pointed out.
This is a world experience that will allow us to unload our checkpoints and increase cargo flow," Alikhan Smailov noted.
The situation is similar on all international corridors and domestic routes. Akimats delay the provision of land plots along the roads for service facilities. Accordingly, the infrastructure is not developed," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
The Ministry of Transport should develop an effective mechanism for the distribution of foreign permit forms for domestic companies and make appropriate changes to regulatory legal acts," Prime Minister concluded.
Yerzhan Seitkulov named chief of informatization department at President's Executive Office
