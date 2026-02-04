Deputy outlined the key changes in the draft Constitution

Clause 1 of Article 2 clearly stipulates that Kazakhstan remains a presidential republic, where the Head of State ensures the coordinated functioning of all branches of government. Clause 1 of Article 43 specifies that the President is elected for a single seven-year term. This specific provision serves as a safeguard against the monopolization of power. Clause 5 of the same article states: "The provisions of Paragraph 1 of this article shall not be subject to amendment." This effectively puts an end to any discourse regarding "perpetual rule," the deputy emphasized.
Kazakhstan is establishing clear rules. We made this decision initially at the 2022 referendum, and we are reconfirming it in the draft of the new Constitution, the MP stated.
