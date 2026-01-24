Embezzlement of budget funds in private schools and misuse in the agro-industrial complex: the Government has summarized the preliminary results of the audit

Tell a friend

As part of the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State to strengthen budget discipline, the Government is carrying out systematic work to analyze the efficiency of spending funds in key sectors of the economy, primeminister.kz reports.





Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov heard a report by Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev, who presented the preliminary results of the audit of financing for private schools and the agro-industrial complex. According to the Ministry of Finance, the number of private schools has increased from 203 in 2020 to 878 schools in 2025, while the number of students over the five-year period has grown sixfold-from 53 thousand to 322 thousand children. At the same time, the volume of budget expenditures in this area amounted to 248 billion tenge, exceeding the 2020 level (13.3 billion tenge) by 20 times.





It was noted that until the end of 2025, the financing system for private schools was fragmented and uncontrolled, which created conditions for data distortion and misuse of budget funds. In this regard, since the end of last year, financing has been transferred to the digital platform Orta-bilim.e-qazyna, which ensures transparency and automation of all stages. At this stage, this has already confirmed the effectiveness of the new approach and makes it possible to minimize the risks of improper use of funds.





The audit of private school financing conducted by the Ministry of Finance revealed a number of systemic violations, including:





overstating the number of students through fictitious enrollments and multiple transfers between schools;

unjustified overstatement of the number of student places without regard to the actual capacity of buildings (exceeding standard capacity by more than three times);

obtaining double benefits by understating income in tax reporting in order to receive budget financing while simultaneously reducing tax payments;

carrying out current and cosmetic repairs instead of capital repairs (in the absence of design documentation and cost estimates).

The Minister of Finance cited numerous facts of violations. It was emphasized that the facts identified by the audit indicate that for a significant portion of private schools, participation in state financing was viewed not as a mechanism to ensure accessibility and quality of education, but as a tool for extracting benefits at the expense of the budget rather than achieving a social objective. The violations became possible due to negligence or direct involvement of officials of state bodies.





Audit activities of the Ministry of Finance are ongoing, and based on their results, proposals and recommendations will be prepared to improve the mechanism for financing private schools.





According to the results of the audit of financing of the agro-industrial complex, in the period 2023-2024 the total volume of identified violations amounted to about 300 billion tenge, of which direct budget losses totaled 32 billion tenge. In total, about 1.2 trillion tenge was allocated over two years for state support measures for the agro-industrial complex.





Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev noted that significant funds are being used without achieving the expected economic effect and benefits for the population. As a result of the audit, a number of systemic violations were identified. In particular, shadow schemes totaling 5.5 billion tenge were established in the subsidization of agricultural producers. Specifically, in 11 regions, cases were recorded of fictitious resale of the same cattle between subsidy recipients in the amount of 808.1 million tenge.





In addition, Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev cited a number of specific violations in the provision of subsidies. For investment projects in the agro-industrial complex implemented through budget loans, violations totaling 13.3 billion tenge were identified. Facts were established where livestock and equipment were either not supplied at all or supplied in smaller volumes, and certain construction works were paid for but not actually performed.





Serious violations were also identified in the issuance of microloans to end borrowers with overdue debts and existing arrests. Madi Takiyev reported that 25 borrowers with total arrears of 45.8 million tenge received loans totaling 177.7 million tenge.





It was noted that the implementation of financing programs for fieldwork and harvesting, with an annual volume of 140 billion tenge and coverage of 3.2 thousand borrowers, demonstrated systemic inefficiency. JSC "Agrarian Credit Corporation," established to finance current agricultural operations, does not ensure the declared coverage of up to 70% of farmers’ costs. Funds are distributed in small amounts among a large number of borrowers, which does not allow the full production cycle to be ensured.





Taking into account the identified violations and misuse of budget funds, and in order to increase the effectiveness of state support for the agro-industrial complex, the Head of Government gave a number of instructions:





to introduce end-to-end digital monitoring with integration of the information systems of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture, and local executive bodies;

to revise subsidy systems with a focus on actual output rather than paper indicators;

to apply format-logical control blocking the sale of subsidized livestock until the conditions of state support are fulfilled;

to conduct mandatory state expertise of construction and installation works for investment projects implemented using state loans.





Materials on specific facts of violations are being transferred to law enforcement agencies for procedural decisions.