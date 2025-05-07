Fishing, sowing, FEZ and nuclear technology in Almaty region

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin made a working trip to Almaty region, where he met with agricultural producers of the region, visited scientific and innovative facilities located in a special economic zone, and familiarised himself with the work of the Institute of Nuclear Physics, primeminister.kz reports.





Sowing campaign is actively going on in Almaty region. This year the area of crops sown has been brought to 436.8 thousand hectares, which is 13 thousand hectares more than last year. Under the programme Kin dala this year 15.7 billion tenge of preferential funds were allocated to farmers of the region for spring field work, applications of 32 producers were financed.





Under the Auyl Amanaty programme, 1,361 borrowers received soft loans totalling 10.8 billion tenge over the two years of the programme. In 2025, it is planned to issue 211 more loans with a financing volume of 2.5 billion tenge.





According to the results of the first quarter of this year, the volume of investments in the agro-industrial complex sector in the region reached 13.2 billion tenge, which is 2 times more compared to the previous year. This year, the region plans to implement 17 investment projects worth 33.5 billion tenge, 11 of which under the programme of replicating the experience of SCR at a discounted 2.5% for farmers. Of these, six projects have already been implemented with the creation of 103 new jobs.





About 20 farmers of the region came to the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, which was held on the basis of the training centre of Baiserke Agro LLP. During the meeting with the agrarians Serik Zhumangarin emphasised the government's special attention to the support of agrarians and its results: according to the results of the first quarter of 2025, the agricultural sector shows economic growth of 3.7%.





I am sure that you have already felt the support measures for farmers from the state. If in 2022 the volume of preferential lending for spring field and harvesting works was only 70 billion tenge, today the financing for these purposes has been increased to 700 billion tenge at 5% for farmers, another 200 billion tenge at a similar rate - for preferential leasing of equipment," Deputy Prime Minister said.





Marlen Tursynali, chairman of the Almaty branch of the Association Qazaq Balyq and founder of the school to popularise fisheries among young people Balyk Mektep, voiced proposals for the development of the fish farming industry. Ot noted that the state programme on the development of fisheries for 2021-2030 years has given a significant impetus to the development of the industry. At the same time, he said, in conditions of water scarcity for further effective development of fish farms need government support in terms of subsidising the cost of fodder, the cost of drilling wells for the use of groundwater for the maintenance of pools, preferential tariffs for water, simplification and digitisation of the process of obtaining veterinary documents for products and others.





Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to consider all the proposals in detail and to work out the possibilities to support fish farms.





Also farmers at the meeting raised the issue of delayed payment of subsidies. Deputy Prime Minister informed that currently in all regions the volume of applications for subsidies significantly exceeds the amount of funds annually allocated for this purpose from the budget. He urged farmers to use the possibilities of preferential financing of investment projects in the sphere of agro-industrial complex at 6% through sectoral financial institutions.





In addition, Serik Zhumangarin urged farmers to diversify crops, reducing the area of traditional wheat in favour of high-margin crops, to develop deep processing of cereals.





Within the framework of the working trip Deputy Prime Minister visited the facilities of FEZ Park of Innovative Technologies, on the territory of which 182 companies with a total investment of 205 billion tenge are located today, about 7 thousand jobs have been created. At the stage of construction of 12 more projects worth 129.4 billion tenge with the creation of 820 jobs.





Deputy Prime Minister also got acquainted with the activities of the Institute of Nuclear Physics which is the only scientific organisation of the nuclear industry of Kazakhstan, carrying out a full cycle of research and development from fundamental to the creation of technologies and products, including radioisotopes for industry and radiopharmaceuticals. The latter, created on the basis of radioisotopes fluorine-18, iodine-131 and Mo-99, are used for diagnostics and treatment of oncological diseases. Radioisotopes for industry are exported to Europe and used in the country's oil and gas industry.