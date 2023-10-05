This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Gabit Sadyrbekov appointed as Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan
Jordan's TAG Global interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan
Head of State attended the ceremony to mark the 30-th anniversary of Shell in Kazakhstan
In the midst of difficult years, Shell brought substantial investments and also introduced new technologies, scientific advancements, and invaluable management experience to our economy. We sincerely appreciate these contributions. Over the past 30 years, Shell has invested more than 18 billion dollars in our economy, solidifying its position as one of the largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The coordinated work of Shell and other shareholders made it possible to launch the Kashagan Project. Today, the North Caspian project provides almost 20% of the country's oil production, playing an important role in the global energy market. In addition to the production of hydrocarbons, the creation of infrastructure for their transportation to world markets is of great importance. The first such successful project was the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Leading oil companies such as Chevron, ENI, Shell, Lukoil and a number of others took part in its implementation," the President indicated.
At a meeting with domestic entrepreneurs, I ordered to promote the relocation of project design offices to Kazakhstan with the mandatory involvement of local engineers and companies. It is important to open access for our manufacturers to implement major oil and gas projects in order to increase their local content. I am confident that Shell's active and constructive stance will make a significant contribution to the diversification of Kazakhstan's economy and further improve the company's image," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
President holds meeting on returning illegally acquired assets
The bill «On Protection of Consumer Rights» was presented in the Majilis
Presidential Address: Keleshek voluntary savings system to make higher education more affordable
It provides for start-up capital from the state, voluntary contributions from parents, investment income and state premium. Thus there will be an accumulation of state support measures in a single solidarity accumulation system "Kelezhek", taking into account the integration of educational soft loans. The accumulated funds by the age of university enrollment will make higher education more accessible," Alikhan Smailov said.
This year, more than 73 thousand grants (bachelor's degree) were allocated, while in 2017 there were just over 38 thousand. In addition, in three years, the cost per student has doubled from 420 thousand tenge in 2019 to almost one million tenge in 2023," Alikhan Smailov noted.
Keleshek should help address these issues. Accessibility and quality of education will be ensured by consolidating resources and sharing responsibility between the state, business, educational institutions and citizens. This will allow to fully provide support to children until they receive their first specialty," Alikhan Smailov said.
It should be simple and understandable not only for the Ministry, but also for the population and all participants," he concluded.
20 new multidisciplinary hospitals with private investment to be built in Kazakhstan
In general, the Government is working to create a sustainable model for the development of this sphere with bringing the level of its financing to 5% of GDP by 2027. In this regard, we are interested in attracting investments and advanced technologies," Alikhan Smailov said.
Thus, against the background of growing demand for medicines, the healthcare sector, including the pharmaceutical industry, has a huge potential for further development," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
New CEO of Kazatomprom appointed
Several large investment projects discussed by Government
