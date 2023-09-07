General layout of Konayev city presented to President Tokayev

Images | primeminister.kz

On the instructions of the Head of State, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in the city of Taraz to participate in the meeting of deputies of maslikhats of all levels of Zhambyl region, primeminister.kz reports.





Alikhan Smailov read to the deputies a letter from the Head of State on the introduction of two candidates for the post of akim of the region for consideration of Nurbol Zhunisbekov and Yerbol Karashukeyev.





It was noted that each of the presented candidates has the necessary professional experience and competencies to manage the region.





As a result of open voting, 47 deputies supported the candidacy of Zhunisbekov, 142 deputies voted for Karashukeyev. A total of 189 deputies took part in the voting.





Presenting the new akim to the region's activists, Alikhan Smailov emphasized that currently there is a positive dynamics in the construction industry, industry and agriculture of the region.





Large investment projects together with small and medium-sized businesses are being actively implemented. A number of large social facilities are being built and put into operation," he said.





At the same time, Prime Minister noted that the Government continues to implement measures to improve the quality of life of citizens in the regions. In particular, akimats will be given additional powers in terms of the use of taxes.





The process of budget management will become more flexible. Relevant changes are provided for in the draft of the new Budget Code," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.





Prime Minister emphasized that one of the priority areas of work in the region is to provide the population and agriculture with water. In this regard, it is required to take measures to build irrigation networks, overhaul of water management facilities and introduction of new irrigated lands, as well as to actively implement water-saving technologies.





He also reminded that the Government had allocated the necessary funds for modernization of the Zhasorken waterworks.





Next year we have budgeted funds for the construction of 3 large water reservoirs. It is also necessary to build small similar structures at the expense of the local budget. In the off-season we need to accumulate and store water," Prime Minister noted.





Another important direction is the provision of permanent employment. This will be promoted, among other things, by the Program of increasing the income of the population, updated to reflect the current realities.





Along with this, the implementation of the project "Auyl Amanaty", which has proved its economic and social effectiveness, continues in the region.





As Alikhan Smailov noted, it is important to consistently carry out diversification of the regional economy. Thus, additional jobs should be created by launching new large investment projects.





He added that the region has great potential in the chemical industry, so it is necessary to ensure further development of a large chemical complex and special economic zone "Chemical Park Taraz".





In addition, the head of the Government emphasized the importance of increasing the share of processing of products in agro-industrial complex, including through the application of the experience of SKO on the launch of dairy farms, as well as the realization of transport and logistics potential through the construction and reconstruction of roads.





As for the development of social infrastructure, Alikhan Smailov reminded that within the framework of the national project "Comfortable School" in Zhambyl region it is planned to build 7 educational institutions of new format for 6.5 thousand children. This will allow to solve the problems of shortage of pupil places, three-shift education and dilapidated schools.





I wish the new akim of the region and representatives of all local executive bodies success in accomplishing the tasks set by the Head of State," Alikhan Smailov concluded.