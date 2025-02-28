Government considers development of justice bodies

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

At the Government session under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the issues of development and digitalisation of justice bodies, taking into account the tasks set by the President on debureaucratisation of the system of state administration for accelerated socio-economic development of the country, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev made a report on the plans to modernise the system, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev reported on the digitalisation of justice bodies. The floor was also given to the Chairman of the Republican Collegium of Legal Consultants Serik Akylbay, Chairman of the Republican Chamber of Private Bailiffs Aidos Imanbayev, Head of the Kazakhstan Society for Reprographic Rights and Works of Fine Art Rinat Abdukhalikov, heads of Kazakhstani IT-companies.





Today, the Ministry of Justice provides 94 types of public services, 35 of which are fully automated. Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev informed the Prime Minister that over the past year the population received more than 14 million public services, 87.7 per cent of them - in electronic format.





Prime Minister emphasised the importance of simplification of bureaucratic procedures and introduction of digital solutions in the justice system.





At an extended meeting of the Government, Head of State noted the need to build a holistic system of digitalisation in all sectors. This work is being carried out everywhere. The development and digitalisation of the justice system is the most important process aimed at protecting the legitimate interests of the state, citizens and businesses. A fundamental factor in this process is the development of artificial intelligence. This is one of the main methods of debureaucratisation. Therefore, it is necessary to use the full potential of digital technologies to improve the efficiency, accessibility and quality of services," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





On the example of the launch of the project "Robot - bailiff" the results of the use of innovation are considered. Thus, since August 2024 more than 125 thousand documents have been executed, the savings for citizens during the procedures amounted to 600 million tenge. The Head of the Government instructed the Ministry of Justice to expand the list of enforcement documents processed in a simplified procedure, which will increase the efficiency of execution of judicial acts.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the need to reduce unnecessary costs in the activities of the Ministry of Justice. It was noted that cost optimisation should be carried out through the introduction of digital technologies.





It is necessary to reduce excessive costs, unnecessary structures through digitalisation. As a result, the efficiency of the state apparatus as a whole will increase. This applies to all state bodies," Head of the Government emphasised.





Prime Minister noted that systemic changes were needed in the field of notary public, in particular, to improve the mechanism of executive inscription to increase the degree of protection of the rights of individuals and legal entities. The Ministry of Justice has been instructed to ensure the implementation of new approaches through amendments to the legislation. Head of the Government has also set the task to strengthen monitoring and coordination of rule-making activities. Digitalisation and de-bureaucratisation remain important areas, the approaches of which should be applied in other state bodies. The importance of involving professional communities, IT-companies and experts in this work was noted.





Olzhas Bektenov instructed to accelerate the revision of regulatory policy in the field of legal counselling, including requirements for qualifications, citizenship and uniform standards of work. Agreed proposals should be submitted to the Government by the end of the first half of the year.





Prime Minister also noted the importance of developing legal education and providing citizens with accessible legal information. For this purpose, it is instructed to modernise digital services Adilet, Reference Check Bank, E-ZanKomegi and eOtinish, as well as to speed up the introduction of chat-bots for automated consultation. In general, the Ministry of Justice together with interested state bodies should continue digitalisation and introduction of artificial intelligence elements with the involvement of experts in IT, business process re-engineering and debureaucratisation.