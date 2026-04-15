Head of State briefed on Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund’s operations

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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





The President was briefed about the region’s socio-economic development and plans for the upcoming period.





According to Beibit Issabayev, in 2025, the region had achieved all basic target indicators, with 610 billion tenge in investments attracted, which is 12.8% more compared to the previous year.





Issabayev also presented the region’s agro-industrial complex development plans. The sown areas of agricultural crops, including sugar beet, have been expanded. Work is underway to double the capacity of the Aksu and Koksu sugar plants to 950,000 tons.





By 2027, the regшon plans to implement 23 investment projects worth 94.4 billion tenge. These include the construction of poultry farms, feed yards, fish farms, greenhouses, and other facilities.





In the past three years, the region has commissioned 29 new industrial facilities and expanded seven existing productions, having created 1,841 jobs.





The Governor also reported on infrastructure development. He said that gasification in the region had reached 67.2%. The construction of the Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline has been completed, enabling to supply gas to 210 settlements with more than 650,000 residents.





Work continues to expand the region’s tourism potential. Issues of road construction, drinking water supply, electricity, and sewage disposal in tourist zones along the shores of Alakol and Balkhash lakes have been addressed. Shoreline reinforcement has begun, and reconstruction of 31 kilometers of road leading to the Burkhan-Bulak waterfall is underway.





Under the Taza Qazaqstan ecological campaign, three eco-parks will be built and 121,000 seedlings will be planted.





The President gave a number of instructions on ensuring effective operations at the Dostyk border checkpoint and the Khorgos SEZ on the border with China, as well as on the active development of mountain tourism and recreation areas at Alakol and Balkhash.