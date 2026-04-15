14.04.2026, 17:00 8521

Head of State briefed on Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund’s operations

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Management Board of the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund Lazzat Chinkisbaeva, focusing on the Fund’s performance results and its ongoing charitable initiatives, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

According to Chinkisbaeva, the Fund’s board of trustees has approved 134 charitable programs and projects focused on key social priorities. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that the Fund is implementing large-scale projects spanning education, healthcare, sports, and culture.

In particular, cancer services are receiving significant upgrades, including the rollout of state-of-the-art equipment, such as linear accelerators for radiation therapy, enhanced rehabilitation and specialized care infrastructure across the regions.

Substantial focus is placed on educational advancements, including the allocation of grants, the strengthening of rural and small-capacity schools, and the implementation of contemporary curricula, notably STEM and digital initiatives. Efforts are accelerating to provide children and youth with enhanced access to advanced knowledge and AI education, with a strategic focus on expanding opportunities in regional areas.

In addition, projects are underway to promote sports infrastructure, including the establishment of inclusive sports centers.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of the systemic, targeted, and transparent implementation of charitable projects, highly praising their contribution to improving the quality of life and social well-being of citizens.
 

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14.04.2026, 12:55 8726

President orders active tourism development at Alakol and Balkhash

President orders active tourism development at Alakol and Balkhash
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The President was briefed about the region’s socio-economic development and plans for the upcoming period.

According to Beibit Issabayev, in 2025, the region had achieved all basic target indicators, with 610 billion tenge in investments attracted, which is 12.8% more compared to the previous year.

Issabayev also presented the region’s agro-industrial complex development plans. The sown areas of agricultural crops, including sugar beet, have been expanded. Work is underway to double the capacity of the Aksu and Koksu sugar plants to 950,000 tons.

By 2027, the regшon plans to implement 23 investment projects worth 94.4 billion tenge. These include the construction of poultry farms, feed yards, fish farms, greenhouses, and other facilities.

In the past three years, the region has commissioned 29 new industrial facilities and expanded seven existing productions, having created 1,841 jobs.

The Governor also reported on infrastructure development. He said that gasification in the region had reached 67.2%. The construction of the Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline has been completed, enabling to supply gas to 210 settlements with more than 650,000 residents.

Work continues to expand the region’s tourism potential. Issues of road construction, drinking water supply, electricity, and sewage disposal in tourist zones along the shores of Alakol and Balkhash lakes have been addressed. Shoreline reinforcement has begun, and reconstruction of 31 kilometers of road leading to the Burkhan-Bulak waterfall is underway.

Under the Taza Qazaqstan ecological campaign, three eco-parks will be built and 121,000 seedlings will be planted.

The President gave a number of instructions on ensuring effective operations at the Dostyk border checkpoint and the Khorgos SEZ on the border with China, as well as on the active development of mountain tourism and recreation areas at Alakol and Balkhash.
 

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13.04.2026, 18:55 20341

Kazakhstan appoints ambassador to Myanmar

This was announced by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.

Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently," the Akorda statement reads.

 

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13.04.2026, 17:10 20601

Asset Issenali named Kazakhstan's new ambassador to South Korea

Asset Issenali has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

By Presidential Decree on April 13, Asset Issenali was officially named to the post.

By the Head of State's Decree, Nurgali Arystanov has been relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea," the Akorda statement read.

 

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13.04.2026, 16:50 21001

President Tokayev outlines CSTO development proposals in talks with Secretary General

President Tokayev outlines CSTO development proposals in talks with Secretary General
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Monday with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Taalatbek Masadykov, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

Taalatbek Masadykov briefed the Head of State on his work plans in his capacity as CSTO Secretary General. The discussions covered a wide range of issues across the organization's key areas of activity, including the ongoing work of its permanent bodies.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward several proposals for the further development of the organization and emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening cooperation within the CSTO framework.
 

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11.04.2026, 13:20 45586

Kazakh President awards prominent scientists for their contributions to Oriental studies

Kazakh President awards prominent scientists for their contributions to Oriental studies
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to confer high state honors on leading Kazakh scholars in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of Oriental studies, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.

Duken Masimkhanuly, Doctor of Philology and Director General of the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies, was awarded the Barys Order, III degree.

Ainur Abidenkyzy, a philologist, received the honorary title of Kazakhstannyn yenbek sinirgen kairatkeri (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan).

These awards highlight their contributions to the development of Oriental studies, fundamental research in sinology, the introduction of new historical sources into academic circulation, the promotion of cultural values, and efforts to strengthen historical ties between Kazakhstan and China.

In a congratulatory telegram, President Tokayev emphasized that the honors reflect the results of the scholars’ many years of fruitful scientific work. He also wished their families continued success and well-being.
 

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10.04.2026, 14:35 58026

President Tokayev proposes establishing Order of Al Farabi

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish the Order of Al Farabi on Friday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

While highlighting that the Great Steppe has produced many brilliant minds, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: "A special place belongs to the world-famous philosopher Al-Farabi, whose heritage is the pinnacle of civilization and a priceless asset of all mankind."

In this regard, the Kazakh President stressed the importance to establish the Order of Al Farabi, destined to be one of our most prestigious national honors. The Order will be given to citizens in recognition of their outstanding achievement and significant contributions to the fields of education, science, culture, and spiritual life.

This year, Meiirim, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, and Al Farabi Orders are set to be handed over for the first time ahead of Republic Day.
 

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10.04.2026, 13:31 58431

Kazakhstan to hold elections to Qurultay this August

Kazakhstan to hold elections to Qurultay this August
Images | Akorda
During a ceremony awarding scientists, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that elections to the Qurultay will be held in August 2026, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of early notification of significant national events.

He stated that once the Constitution comes into force, he will decree holding the elections. The elections will be held in August.

Political parties will have about five months to prepare, ensuring sufficient time for campaigning and outreach.

He stressed the elections will mark the beginning of a major restructuring of Kazakhstan’s political system.
 

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09.04.2026, 16:45 71106

Kazakh President congratulates Dina Islambekova, Nadezhda Ryabets on Asian Boxing Champion titles

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Dina Islambekova and Nadezhda Ryabets on winning 2026 Asian Boxing Championship titles, Presidential Advisor - Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov said, Qazinform News Agency reports.

In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh president commended the athletes’ exceptional skill, fighting spirit, and deep patriotism, while wishing them triumph at the upcoming World Championships and the Los Angeles Olympics.

It is worth noting that the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 took place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, where 10 sets of medals were up for grabs among women.
 

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