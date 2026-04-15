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Head of State briefed on Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund’s operations
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President orders active tourism development at Alakol and Balkhash
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Kazakhstan appoints ambassador to Myanmar
Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently," the Akorda statement reads.
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Asset Issenali named Kazakhstan's new ambassador to South Korea
By the Head of State's Decree, Nurgali Arystanov has been relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea," the Akorda statement read.
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President Tokayev outlines CSTO development proposals in talks with Secretary General
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Kazakh President awards prominent scientists for their contributions to Oriental studies
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President Tokayev proposes establishing Order of Al Farabi
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Kazakhstan to hold elections to Qurultay this August
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Kazakh President congratulates Dina Islambekova, Nadezhda Ryabets on Asian Boxing Champion titles
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