Head of State receives CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev reported on the ongoing work to digitalize the electric power industry at a Government session, primeminister.kz reports.





He noted that the development and digitalization of the electric power sector are becoming key factors in improving the efficiency of electricity production, distribution, and consumption.





As part of the instruction of the Head of State, central government bodies, including the Ministry of Energy, have developed and approved the Digital Transformation Map of the Energy Sector. The Digital Transformation Map is a roadmap that defines the strategic measures and stages for the development of digital technologies in the energy complex," Zhaslan Madiyev said.





The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that digital transformation is aimed at introducing smart grids, digital twins, monitoring and predictive diagnostics systems, as well as the use of artificial intelligence to forecast demand, optimize generation, and manage the grid.





Currently, 43 public services are provided in the energy sector, 99% of which are available online. By 2027, at least 50% of electricity and heat supply facilities will be covered by digital monitoring, and key industry processes will be automated.





As part of digital transformation, business process reengineering has been carried out in the energy sector, in particular regarding the approval of the maximum electricity tariff.





It was noted that the activities of energy-producing organizations revealed several issues: lengthy document verification and approval procedures for tariffs, lack of digital expenditure accounting, insufficient information on the technical condition of equipment, and the need for manual data entry of large volumes. Additionally, energy producers lack information about planned repair works in other organizations, which reduces coordination and planning efficiency. The proposed measures are aimed at ensuring online submission of applications and accounting of technical works, improving access to data necessary for maintenance planning, reducing the time required for calculations, and shortening the timeframe for submitting applications for tariff approval. The effects of digital transformation have resulted in significant process optimization: a 59% reduction in the number of steps has decreased bureaucratic burden, while the overall improvement level of 56% has reduced administrative workload.





The Deputy Prime Minister added that the introduction of artificial intelligence in the electric power industry is becoming one of the leading areas of digital transformation. Artificial intelligence increases diagnostic accuracy, improves network management, and enhances reliability of power supply. In energy facilities such as power transmission lines (PTL), inspections are currently performed manually by staff, and all documentation is processed by hand, which complicates the timely detection of defects. As a solution, a defect detection system using artificial intelligence has been proposed. It automatically recognizes defects in media content with up to 98% accuracy (such as cracks, chips, contamination, and fastening failures). The system generates a digital twin of the power grid with visualization of technical issues in a geographic information system. This reduces risks to personnel safety, lowers the number of emergency outages, minimizes energy losses, and increases the reliability of the entire power system.





In the heat energy sector, the problem of worn-out heating networks requires substantial reconstruction costs. Currently, decisions are made based on accident frequency and normative wear levels, and data is processed manually.





Based on the results of the reengineering process, we propose the introduction of a robotic complex with ultrasonic in-pipe diagnostics and automated data processing using artificial intelligence. This will reduce budgets and repair time by accurately calculating the scope of work, decrease accident rates through predictive modeling, and minimize inconvenience to the population. Ultimately, the use of artificial intelligence in the electric power industry ensures safety, reliability, and economic efficiency - an essential step on the path to digitalization and development," Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized.





According to the ministry, startups in the electric power sector are actively developing within the Astana Hub ecosystem. Companies are creating systems for monitoring, management, and data analysis at energy enterprises, producing industrial controllers for monitoring power quality and energy efficiency, and developing various technological solutions and services.





By the end of 2024, companies in this field earned more than 1.8 billion tenge, and their total cumulative income exceeded 3.8 billion tenge. As a result, over 400 new jobs were created in the sector.





One of the Astana Hub residents, the company "FACEPLATE," provides an Intelligent Platform for real-time data collection, processing, and analysis at energy enterprises. The platform helped users reduce operational and maintenance costs by $1.3 million. Within the KEGOC group, the platform enabled $1.6 million in savings through reduced energy losses.





Global experience demonstrates that the digitalization of the electric power industry provides major advantages. In the Netherlands, a digital energy management system has been implemented, reducing overall electricity consumption by about 15%. In China, China Energy Investment Corp is launching the world’s first large-scale AI model for power generation, improving forecasting accuracy for energy production. In the United States, AI-based defect detection systems are used at energy facilities.





Overall, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital energy management platforms, smart meters, and advanced network management systems with automation and data analytics play a crucial role in the development and digitalization of the electric power industry. These technologies allow more efficient control and forecasting of energy consumption, optimization of operations, and reduction of transmission losses.





Ultimately, their implementation enhances the reliability of the power system, reduces consumption costs, and lowers overall energy use, ensuring more sustainable and cost-efficient industry performance in the digital economy.





Currently, modern digital technologies are being implemented to ensure transparent energy resource accounting, efficient monitoring of network conditions, and reduced bureaucracy. Kazakhstani IT companies are developing innovative solutions aimed at improving the efficiency of energy production and distribution, as well as optimizing the management of energy infrastructure.





For further sectoral development, it is necessary to implement integrated digital platforms and ecosystems combining generation and power transmission using AI and big data to optimize management and improve efficiency; to develop smart grid systems and commercial metering to improve service quality, reduce resource losses, and enhance tariff transparency; and to actively use unmanned technologies and AI-powered drones for power line defect detection, reducing accidents and maintenance costs," Zhaslan Madiyev noted.





In conclusion, he stated that comprehensive digitalization of the electric power sector and the use of advanced technologies will improve the reliability of power supply, reduce energy losses, and enhance the quality of services for consumers.