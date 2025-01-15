This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State signs law regarding diplomatic service and international treaties
relevant news
Measures to prepare for IX Asian Winter Games considered by Government
All sports facilities should remain accessible to the general public. This will increase the number of people engaged in sports, as well as favourably affect the development of business in the service sector around these facilities. Akimats and businesses need to work more actively in this direction. Only in this way we can count on mass participation, and this will have a multiplier effect for business and settlements around such sports and tourist facilities," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
The Head of State has set clear objectives for high-performance sports. At the same time, the choice of sports should have a scientific basis and be based on our country specifics. The solution of this issue should also streamline the activities of sports federations, their work at the international, republican and local levels. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with local executive bodies should take measures to develop children's and youth sports, create and support sports schools and sections. We need to intensify work on the development of sports medicine. We must all work to improve the competitiveness of Kazakhstani sport," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
UAE is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Arab world, says Tokayev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Ambassador of Austria Presented Copies of Credentials
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Railways pilots OneWeb internet
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
KZT8.4bln required to restore Arkalyk Airport
The cost of the purchase of the land plot with the buildings on it made 20.7 million tenge. The overall condition of the airport complex is estimated as unsatisfactory. There is no infrastructure, while airport terminals have been completely destroyed," the department says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Water volume increases in North Aral Sea, reaches 27mln m³
The volume of water in the sea increased by 42% having reached 27 billion cubic meters. Water salinity level reduced almost fourfold, while the annual fishery volumes reached nearly 8,000 tons," the minister said at a meeting with the residents of the Aral district of Kyzylorda region.
These figures are a result of systemic work conducted in the past two years. We have achieved mutual understanding with the neighbor countries in saving and fair distribution of water resources in the transboundary rivers. The goal of the Aral Sea preservation project is, first of all, to improve the ecological situation in the region, to develop fishery and tourism, and to improve the people’s wellbeing," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan modernizes 9 checkpoints to reduce border crossing time
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Railways’ operations in 2024
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
14.01.2025, 13:33Measures to prepare for IX Asian Winter Games considered by Government 14.01.2025, 10:073681Jade mine collapses in northern Myanmar, 12 bodies recovered 14.01.2025, 17:173471The 10 most destructive wildfires in California history 14.01.2025, 14:012656Kazakh President attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week opening ceremony 14.01.2025, 18:262356National Bank of Kazakhstan limits currency exchange rate differences 08.01.2025, 21:46104276Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Project Office in Astana 08.01.2025, 17:17President Tokayev receives newly-appointed First Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office Darkhan Satybaldy104141President Tokayev receives newly-appointed First Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office Darkhan Satybaldy 08.01.2025, 16:05104106Ministry of Industry and Construction launches 75 new professions for innovative industries 08.01.2025, 15:03Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks104101Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks 08.01.2025, 18:42103991Kazakh Competition Protection and Development Agency to set up its digital ecosystem 19.12.2024, 16:24239006Presidents of Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau visit AIFC 19.12.2024, 15:16222561Olzhas Bektenov: Time zone decision based on very deep scientific research 19.12.2024, 14:23Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on industrial development at Kostanay region's industrial zone194171Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on industrial development at Kostanay region's industrial zone 19.12.2024, 10:22191666Olzhas Bektenov discusses Venture Capital Fund launch with international and Kazakhstani experts 18.12.2024, 10:09187506Kazakhstan Handed Over CICA Chairmanship to Azerbaijan