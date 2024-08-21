This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Implementation of President's Address: Government revises business support measures
Kazakh President surveys preparations for V World Nomad Games
Olzhas Bektenov: Social coal only to be sold to population
I instruct the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Transport to keep strict control over the issues of fulfilment of obligations of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and the regions for the supply of coal and fuel oil. The Ministry of Transport, KTZ and regional akimats should take measures for timely delivery of municipal coal and fuel oil according to the approved schedule and volumes. At the same time, it is important to prevent the sale of social coal to business entities. This coal should be directed specifically for the population," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Olzhas Bektenov orders to ensure readiness of CHPPs, networks and social facilities for heating season
From year to year in the country there is a tendency to postpone repair and reconstruction, untimely preparation of documentation and formation of fuel reserves, which with a proper attitude could have been eliminated. At our sessions and meetings we have repeatedly drawn the attention of regional akims to these bottlenecks. Moreover, with the indication of many risky places in the repair campaign, instructions were sent to the regions to take prompt measures. According to the results of three months, the same regions are lagging behind, the same delays and postponements of repairs. The Ministry of Energy has already started issuing certificates of readiness for the heating period to energy companies. In those regions where the passport of readiness of CHPP will be refused, we will consider personal responsibility of the supervising deputy akims," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
No cases of monkeypox registered in Kazakhstan. Government reviewed epidemic situation
The occurrence of an outbreak on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan is minimal. Despite this, the Ministry is taking all necessary preventive measures to prevent the importation of this infection. Sanitary-quarantine control at the checkpoints across the state border has been strengthened. Algorithms of action by the medical services for various scenarios have been developed for cases of importation and detection of patients with suspected infection. Measures have been taken to build up the necessary stock of medicines. Repeated cycles of training of medical workers in diagnostic and treatment methods are being conducted locally. A decision of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor and a national emergency plan have been prepared. The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Healthcare," Yerzhan Nurlybaev reported.
As you can see, so far there is no cause for concern. Not a single case of smallpox of monkeys has not been registered in Kazakhstan. But this is no reason for complacency. The Ministry of Healthcare needs to continue to keep the situation under control and take preventive measures to prevent the infection from entering the country. Especially it concerns strengthening control at airports and border crossings," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
Olzhas Bektenov checks agricultural sector development and industrial potential of Zhetisu region
Zhetisu region is an agrarian region. The government provides necessary support to agro-industrial complex of the region. This year alone, 34.9 billion tenge has been allocated, including 23.2 billion tenge of subsidies. In general, 9.8 billion tenge has been allocated to the region under the programmes ‘Major Projects’ and ‘Auyl Amanaty’. It is necessary to ensure the implementation of these programmes and the opening of new enterprises for livestock production and processing," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Olzhas Bektenov familiarises himself with construction of Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline
The Government attaches special importance to the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects initiated by the Head of State. The resources and funds of Samruk-Kazyna and Baiterek holdings, the domestic capital market, foreign direct investment and private capital are actively involved in the financing of priority projects for the economy. Samruk-Kazyna has allocated KZT10.4 billion for the implementation of 42 gasification projects. This will allow to connect 30 more settlements to gas supply in Zhetisu region by the end of the year," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Olzhas Bektenov visits major transport and logistics infrastructure facilities in Zhetisu region
As the Head of State noted, it is important to utilise our competitive advantages to ensure progressive economic growth. We have all the conditions to turn Kazakhstan into one of the key transit hubs of Eurasia. We say that Kazakhstan has no access to the sea, but China is our ocean. Here we should concentrate our efforts and ensure seamless passage. We are developing the transit corridor very actively: we have agreements with our Azerbaijani and Georgian colleagues. We will also work further. The expansion of the Dostyk-Moyinty railway connection will give a new impetus. We see that business is ready to expand, and there are those who are willing to invest. All this will allow to increase the volume of transit cargo many times," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with implementation of Head of State's instructions on socio-economic development of Zhetisu region
