Kazakhstan to Merge All Government Mobile Services into eGov and Aitu
The Digital Headquarters, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, is working on the prompt and systematic implementation of the tasks set by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the Nation "Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation", primeminister.kz reports.
The Headquarters has made a number of decisions aimed at forming a unified digital ecosystem, developing creative industries, and supporting IT startups and universities.
The following instructions were given to government bodies:
- The Ministries of Finance, National Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, together with local executive bodies, shall expand the list of priority activities in the field of information and communication technologies by November 10, 2025, in order to strengthen the Corporate Fund "International Technopark of IT Startups Astana Hub" as a regional center for innovation and entrepreneurship.
- Government bodies and their subordinate organizations, in order to create a convenient and secure digital environment for citizens, are prohibited from developing separate mobile applications and must ensure their implementation only on the eGov and Aitu platforms.
- To approve the rules for the distribution of computing resources of the National Supercomputer Center Alem.cloud, followed by the development of the corresponding regulatory legal act. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education is instructed to ensure support for universities within existing mechanisms.
By decision of the Digital Headquarters, government bodies were instructed to add to the list of priority activities of the Astana Hub IT Startup Technopark such popular areas as multimedia, game design and publishing, software implementation, maintenance and modification, and services in the field of e-sports. In addition, the list was supplemented with the provision of services to non-residents of Kazakhstan in business process outsourcing using software, as well as in English language training. The expansion of activities will strengthen the position of Astana Hub as a center of attraction for the global technology community.
In order to create a convenient and secure digital environment, all government mobile services will gradually be integrated into the eGov and Aitu ecosystems based on the SuperApp principle. This integration will eliminate the problem of fragmented mobile applications, accelerate processes, and improve the quality of public service delivery to the population.
The approval of the rules for the distribution of computing resources of the Alem.cloud supercomputer center will establish a clear and transparent mechanism for access to high-performance computing power for Astana Hub startups, scientific organizations and universities, government bodies and their subordinate organizations, as well as private sector projects, including foreign companies.
The priority areas for the provision of Alem.cloud capacities are determined taking into account the national tasks of artificial intelligence development and include such sectors as education, healthcare, agriculture, water supply, public administration, oil and gas industry, mining and metallurgy, energy, geological exploration, transport and logistics, industry, construction, robotics, and others.
